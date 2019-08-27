Mario Kart Tour, a mobile game from the Nintendo's Mario Kart franchise, was announced way back in February last year. And even though the game was originally scheduled to hit Android and iOS phones in May this year, it was delayed to summer 2019 citing quality improvement goals. If you've been eagerly waiting for Mario Kart Tour, there is finally some good news as the game finally has a release date. Mario Kart Tour pre-registrations are now live and the game is set to be released worldwide on September 25 for compatible Android and iOS devices.

The official Mario Kart Tour Twitter handle and the game's official website state that the highly-anticipated game will finally be released on September 25. Interested players can now pre-order the game on the App Store or pre-register for it on the Play Store to get notified as soon as the game hits the app repositories.

But don't let the ‘pre-order' terminology come as a downer for you, because Mario Kart Tour will be free to play, although it will offer micro-transactions. Nintendo announced last year that Super Mario Kart will be free to play, but the game's App Store and Play Store listings clearly state that there will be in-app purchases. Moreover, players will need a persistent Internet connection and the game “may include advertising” as well.

It must also be noted that players will require a Nintendo account to play the game. As for the game itself, Mario Kart Tour will let players race in locations modelled after real-world cities. The race destinations in tours will be rotated every two weeks. Aside from the regular races where the goal is to claim the top stop by using various strategies and items, there will also be bonus challenges to enrich the gameplay experience.