Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Manchester United Sues ‘Football Manager’ Video Game Series Over Use of Name

Manchester United Sues ‘Football Manager’ Video Game Series Over Use of Name

Sega Publishing and Sports Interactive said they have been legitimately using the club’s name in a football context.

By Associated Press | Updated: 23 May 2020 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Manchester United Sues ‘Football Manager’ Video Game Series Over Use of Name
Highlights
  • Man United is suing the makers of the “Football Manager”
  • Sega Publishing and Sports Interactive are the creators of the game
  • Championship Manager was the predecessor of Football Manager

Manchester United is suing the makers of the “Football Manager” video game series for allegedly infringing its trademark by using the club's name. The English Premier League side has taken legal action against the developers of the popular football management simulation for replacing the club logo with a simplified red and white striped version. United claims this “deprives the registered proprietor of its right to have the club crest licensed.”

Sega Publishing and Sports Interactive said they have been legitimately using the club's name in a football context in “Football Manager” and its predecessor, “Championship Manager,” since 1992 without any complaints.

Data analytics and talent scouts working for United contacted SI asking for access to the Football Manager database for research purposes, according to the gaming companies. Being unable to reference United “would amount to an unreasonable restraint on the right to freedom of expression," they argued.

At a preliminary remote hearing on Friday, United barrister Simon Malynicz said the money clubs make from licensing their names and logos was very significant.

“Consumers expect to see the club crest next to the name Manchester United... and this failure to do so amounts to wrongful use," Malynicz said.

Sega and SI “encouraged” the use of downloadable patches containing replica trademarks which are supplied by third parties, Malynicz said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Football Manager, Sega, Sports Interactive, Manchester United
Mi Band 5 Tipped to Pack Amazon Alexa Support, SpO2 Sensor; Expected to Launch in June-End

Related Stories

Manchester United Sues ‘Football Manager’ Video Game Series Over Use of Name
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
  2. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  4. Xiaomi's New Mi TV E43K Comes With 43-Inch Full-HD Screen and Bezel-Less Design
  5. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  6. Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Price, Sale Date Revealed
  7. iPhone SE (2020) First Impressions
  8. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Infinix Hot 9 Series to Debut in India Soon
  10. Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the Best Affordable Camera Phone in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Dashes Hopes of Paycheck Arbitrage With Remote Work Plan
  2. Manchester United Sues ‘Football Manager’ Video Game Series Over Use of Name
  3. Mi Band 5 Tipped to Pack Amazon Alexa Support, SpO2 Sensor; Expected to Launch in June-End
  4. IBM Cuts Jobs Around US as New CEO Looks for Revival
  5. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg See Wealth Balloon Amid Pandemic: Study
  6. SpaceX’s First Crewed Space Flight Set to Launch on May 27 as NASA Gives Green Light
  7. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped via Amazon India Listing Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo X50, X50 Pro Quad Rear Cameras and Colour Options Teased, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Tipped
  9. Infinix Hot 9 Series to Launch in India Soon, Video Teaser Reveals
  10. Upcoming RedmiBook Series Confirmed to Feature AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs: Redmi GM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com