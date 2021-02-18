Technology News
Ludo Zenith Game Now Available for Download on Google Play, iOS Release Coming Soon

Ludo Zenith has three characters that players can choose from. These characters come with their unique abilities.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 February 2021 14:01 IST
Ludo Zenith is free to play

Highlights
  • Ludo Zenith adds a spin on the popular ludo game
  • The game has been developed by JetSynthesys
  • Ludo Zenith marks Square Enix’s foray into Indian casual gaming market

Ludo Zenith is now available for download for Android devices through Google Play. The game that marks the partnership between Japanese gaming giant Square Enix and Indian studio JetSynthesys went up for preregistrations earlier this month and is now available for Android users to try out, with an Apple App Store release for iOS devices coming soon. Ludo Zenith is a new take on the fan favourite Ludo game and it brings new features like 3D arenas, characters with abilities, and more. With the launch of Ludo Zenith in India, Square Enix and JetSynthesys hope to capitalise on the large Ludo fanbase.

Ludo Zenith is free to download from Google Play and includes in-app purchases. Square Enix is the publisher of Ludo Zenith and JetSynthesys has developed the game. The Indian studio will also be marketing the game in the country. Ludo Zenith is available for download from only Google Play for now but the companies have shared that an iOS release will be coming soon.

Ludo Zenith is a PvP (Player vs Player) game that brings 3D arenas to Ludo with players being able to rotate the camera angle to look at the arena from wherever they like. It has three characters, each with a unique ability. Ludo Zenith also brings rank progression, superpowers, and 1v1 PvP game mode, which seems to be the only way to play the game as of now.

When the game went up for preregistrations earlier in February, it was announced that players who preregister will get 10 high-risk and high-return special dice as rewards when the game officially launches.

Square Enix is known for games like the Kingdom Hearts series, Tomb Raider series, Final Fantasy series, and more. With Ludo Zenith, it will step into the casual gaming market in India. The developer JetSynthesys has previously worked on the highly popular Ludo game Super Ludo. The studio is also behind Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and the relatively new WWE Racing Showdown.

Vineet Washington
