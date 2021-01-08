Technology News
loading

Ludo King Gets Quick Ludo, Up to Six Player Online Multiplayer Modes

Ludo King players can voice chat with each other during five and six member games.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 January 2021 17:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ludo King Gets Quick Ludo, Up to Six Player Online Multiplayer Modes

Ludo King is a free-to-play game

Highlights
  • Ludo King gets two new game modes
  • Up to six players can play online with each other
  • Ludo King gets a Quick Ludo mode that lasts for five minutes

Ludo King has added two new modes to the highly popular mobile and desktop game – Quick Ludo and Five to Six Player Ludo. Gametion Technologies, the developer of the game, says that these were the most sought-after features as they wanted to connect with more of their friends online. Players can also voice chat with each other while playing the game. Ludo King has crossed 500 million downloads worldwide back in December last year and has seen significant growth in the past nine months.

Gametion Technologies announced via a press release that two new features have been added to Ludo King. The first is Quick Ludo, that allows players to play quick games instead of the typically long matches. A regular game of Ludo usually lasts around 15 minutes to 40 minutes. With Quick Ludo, players can wrap up a game in just five minutes. This mode is ideal for playing while traveling or during short breaks.

Five to six player mode, as the name suggests, allows up to six players to play at a time against each other. Initially, the six-player mode was only available in offline multiplayer but now, six players can link up online and play. In this mode, voice chat is also available that will allow players to exchange banters during the game.

Ludo King saw a significant growth in the past nine months due to the pandemic that forced people to stay home. The developers shared that its Daily Active Users (DAUs) increased from 15 million to 32 million and Monthly Average Users (MAUs) went from 110 million to 142 million in the last nine months. This allowed Ludo King to cross the 500 million-download mark worldwide in December 2020 and become the most downloaded game on App Store India for the year, according to the company.

Ludo King is available for free on Google Play, App Store, and on Windows.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ludo King, Quick Ludo, Gametion Technologies
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme V15 5G Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch

Related Stories

Ludo King Gets Quick Ludo, Up to Six Player Online Multiplayer Modes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  3. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  4. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  5. What Data Do Different Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp and Signal Collect?
  6. Amkette EvoFox GameBox With Hundreds of Preloaded Games Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops Launched in India
  9. LG webOS 6.0 Introduced for Its 2021 Smart TV Lineup With New UI
  10. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor V40 Launch Date Now Official, Teaser Video Offers Quick Look Ahead of Official Debut
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Receives BIS Certification, India Launched Tipped for Q1 2020
  3. Google Chrome’s Proposal to Remove Third-Party Cookies to Be Probed by UK Competition Watchdog
  4. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 With AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor Launched Ahead of CES 2021
  5. Ludo King Gets Quick Ludo, Up to Six Player Online Multiplayer Modes
  6. WhatsApp Versus Signal, Telegram, Facebook Messenger: What Data Does Each App Collect?
  7. Realme V15 5G Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 May Have Similar Camera Design to Galaxy S21, Concept Image Shows
  9. Acer Predator XB273U NX, Predator XB323QK NV, Nitro XV282K KV Gaming Monitors Launched
  10. Samsung Rides Remote Working, TV Watching-Fuelled Chip and Display Sales to Post Q4 Operating Profit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com