Lost Ark Becomes Second Most Played Game in Steam History

Now behind PUBG, after passing Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

By ANI | Updated: 14 February 2022 12:12 IST
Photo Credit: Lost Ark

Lost Ark, the massively multiplayer online game, launched on February 11 in the West

Highlights
  • Lost Ark is so popular right now that it has experienced server issues
  • There's a queue just to start playing the game
  • Lost Ark is not available via Steam in India

Lost Ark passed 1 million concurrent players after just 24 hours on its launch, becoming the second most played game in Steam history.

The massively multiplayer online game launched on February 11 in the West, after Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to localise and translate Lost Ark and make it available in English. Lost Ark was originally released in 2019 in South Korea, and has millions of active players in South Korea, Russia, and Japan.

It has now passed concurrent records for both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, which regularly dominate the top of Steam's most-played games.

Lost Ark is so popular right now that it has experienced server issues and there's a queue just to start playing. SteamDB lists concurrent players of Lost Ark at 1,311,842, passing the record of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive of 1,308,963 players and that of Dota 2 of 1,295,114. Though, it's not clear exactly how many of those players are actually actively playing the game and not sitting in a server queue.

Either way, it's now second place on the top concurrent list behind only PUBG: Battlegrounds. It still has a long way to go to beat the all-time peak of 3,257,248 players of PUBG. Lost Ark is a second huge hit for Amazon Games, after New World set a concurrent record of 913,634 players four months ago.

Lost Ark is not available via Steam in India.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lost Ark, Steam, Amazon Games, Smilegate, Counter Strike Global Offensive, CS GO, Dota 2, PUBG Battlegrounds, PUBG, New World
