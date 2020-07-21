Technology News
  LG UltraGear 27GN950 Launched With 4K IPS Panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate, and 1ms Response Time

LG UltraGear 27GN950 Launched With 4K IPS Panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate, and 1ms Response Time

LG UltraGear 27GN950 has 400 nits of brightness and has DisplayHDR 600 certification.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 July 2020 13:52 IST
LG UltraGear 27GN950 has a lighting ring at the back

LG UltraGear 27GN950 has a lighting ring at the back

Highlights
  • LG UltraGear 27GN950 will soon be coming to India
  • It’s the first monitor with 4K IPS panel and 1ms response time, LG says
  • LG UltraGear 27GN950 is priced at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 59,800)

LG UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor has been announced and it comes with a 4K IPS panel with a Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time of 1ms. The gaming monitor was originally unveiled at CES 2020 and is now finally making its way to select markets. LG claims that the UltraGear 27GN950 is the first gaming monitor with a 4K IPS panel that has a 1ms response time. It has slim bezels all around and a stylish back panel design with red accents and RGB lighting.

LG UltraGear 27GN950 price, availability

The UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor by LG is priced at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 59,800) and is on sale in key markets of North America, Asia, Europe, and other regions. The Indian website lists the monitor as “coming soon.” Indian pricing has not been revealed as of yet.

LG UltraGear 27GN950 specifications

As the name suggests, the LG UltraGear 27GN950 has a 27-inch display with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) nano IPS display that has a 144Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 1ms (GTG) response time. The brightness is 400 nits and the display covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. You get 178 degree viewing angles with the LG UltraGear 27GN950. It comes with 10-bit colour depth at full resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The gaming monitor has been certified for DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10, and comes with AMD FreeSync, as well as Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Some of the features include Dynamic Action Sync, Flicker Safe, Smart Energy Saving, and Black Stabiliser. It also comes colour calibrated for professional work loads.

In terms of connectivity, you get two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a USB downstream and an upstream port, as well as a headphone out port. The monitor is wall mountable and the stand allows for tilt, height, and pivot adjustments. The back panel of the LG UltraGear 27GN950 has sphere lighting that can be customised.

 

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: LG, LG UltraGear 27GN950, LG UltraGear 27GN950 price, LG UltraGear 27GN950 specifications
