Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions' Ballad Expansion Out Today for Nintendo Switch and Wii U

 
08 December 2017
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions’ Ballad Expansion Out Today for Nintendo Switch and Wii U

Highlights

  • The Champions' Ballad expansion for Zelda is out today
  • You cannot buy it separately
  • It sheds light on some of the game's supporting characters

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s second expansion called The Champions’ Ballad finally has a release date and it’s sooner than you think. Revealed at The Game Awards 2017, Nintendo Switch and Wii U owners can play the second expansion to the 2017 open-world adventure today, December 8 in India and December 7 in the US.

In The Champions’ Ballad, Nintendo will reveal more of Zelda’s story as well as feature four of the aforementioned champions — the Goron champion Daruk, the Rito champion Revali, the Zora champion Mipha and the Gerudo champion Urbosa, all of whom will have their own amiibo coming soon.

 

Keep in mind that you can’t buy The Champions’ Ballad separately. It’s a part of Breath of the Wild’s expansion pass that costs $19.99. The first half of it, The Master Trials released at the end of June. If you want to play either, you have to buy the game’s expansion pass.

In our The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild review we felt Link’s latest adventure suffered unnecessary padding, an annoying durability system, and odd difficulty. In the face of the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher 3, and even Final Fantasy XV, it comes off a bit short. You could do far worse than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but, despite all the hype, it's not the console defining game you may have hoped for. Perhaps The Champions’ Ballad rectifies some of these issues, and you won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions' Ballad Expansion Out Today for Nintendo Switch and Wii U
 
 

