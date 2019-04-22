Technology News

Left 4 Dead 3 Screenshots Emerge After Supposed Cancellation

22 April 2019
Left 4 Dead 3 Screenshots Emerge After Supposed Cancellation
Apparently it was in development in 2013

It would have eight characters to choose from

Four would be returning from Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2

Co-operative shooter Left 4 Dead 3 was apparently in development and screenshots of an early build have surfaced thanks to YouTuber Tyler McVicker. According to him, this was from an old build of Left 4 Dead 3 that was made "within the assets set" of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's remake of its Dust 2 map. McVicker has been a fairly reliable source when it comes to information regarding all things Valve, although these could just be assets from CS:GO.

While Valve has yet to officially reveal Left 4 Dead 3, it was apparently cancelled in development. If the metadata on these screenshots is correct, the game was in works in 2013 and would have a sported a Middle Eastern theme complete with a Kasbah map. Left 4 Dead 3 would have eight characters, four new and four returning each with their own strengths and weaknesses like it was a class-based shooter.

The four returning characters from Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 would have been Nick, Zoey, Coach, and Lewis. The game would have been cross-compatible with VR with no differences between platforms. You can check out the video from McVicker right here.

 

Aside from Valve boss Gabe Newell's Reddit AMA a couple of years ago, the company has been quiet on what to expect from Left 4 Dead.

"When we decided we needed to work on markets, free to play, and user generated content, Team Fortress seemed like the right place to do that," Newell said during that AMA. "That work ended up informing everything we did in the multiplayer space. Left 4 Dead is a good place for creating shared narratives."

Left 4 Dead 3 Screenshots Emerge After Supposed Cancellation
