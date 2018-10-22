League of Legends World Championship 2018 India Live Stream Is on JioTV

The League of Legends World Championship is a yearly tournament for League of Legends hosted by its creator Riot Games. Taking place in South Korea, this international tournament is being live-streamed in India on JioTV. The League of Legends World Championship 2018 dates are October 1 to November 3. While Reliance is yet to officially announce this development, Gadgets 360 spotted it on the social media profiles of several Jio E-Sports employees. Last year's League of Legends World Championship was broadcast on SonyLIV in India.

Last month Gadgets 360 reported that Reliance Jio had set its sights in the esports arena with the hire of ex-Riot Games' Anurag Khurana. Evidently content aggregation appears to be on the agenda with this move. Other international tournaments have been broadcast in India such as last year's Dota 2 TI 7 via Dsport in collaboration with Nodwin. Local tournaments such as ESL India were live-streamed via Hotstar in the past as well.

To use JioTV you need to be on the Jio mobile network and have the app installed on your smartphone or tablet. A web version of JioTV was available briefly but has been under construction since late last year.

It will be interesting to what else Jio does to tackle the space. Considering that competitive mobile titles like Clash Royale and PUBG Mobile have a dedicated following in addition to traditional e-sports fare like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, Reliance could very well open up e-sports to a larger audience. We'd speculate that it may amplify what's already been done by existing entities or take them on with its own leagues, talent, and tournaments albeit backed up by Jio's tremendous reach. E-sports could also very well be a way for Jio to increase the reach of its Jio Gigafiber service.

