It's Qiyana. The League of Legends character is just standing there, imprinted on a black T-shirt. It's called gaming fashion, and it costs $670 (roughly Rs. 48,000). The historic crossover between high fashion and e-sports continues with Louis Vuitton releasing its capsule collection from its partnership with Riot Games and League of Legends. The two highly regarded companies worked together for the League of Legends World Champsionship Finals in Paris last month, where hip hop super group True Damage debuted and in-game character skins designed by Louis Vuitton were released as part of the couture-flavoured partnership.

Among the real-world goods, the T-shirt is probably the most eyebrow-raising in the line of the 47 pricey products. The most expensive item is the "LVXLOL Leather Biker Jacket," which will do about $5,650 (roughly Rs. 4 lakhs) in true damage to your wallet.

Other items include a Qiyana key holder and bag charm for $515 (roughly Rs. 37,000), a camouflage-inspired bucket hat for $730 (roughly Rs. 52,000), or a pair of very-anime-looking sneakers for more than $1,000 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

None of the prices are a departure for Louis Vuitton products, not even the four-figure cost of the brand's version of a smartwatch, the Tambour Horizon. The new League of Legends version will run you $3,060 (roughly Rs. 2,12,000 crores), about the same price as its other models.

Louis Vuitton's partnership isn't its first with a video game brand. In 2016, the company partnered with Square Enix to promote the Final Fantasy series, featuring the game's lead woman, Lightning, in an ad campaign.

It may seem like this partnership is targeting a small Venn diagram of fans that are into both LoL and Louis Vuitton, but Louis Vuitton and League are huge brands in Asia. Last year's World Championships were held in Seoul, where Louis Vuitton is wildly popular. And LV recently announced plans to add about 1,500 manufacturing jobs to meet huge Chinese demand. The 2020 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Shanghai.

© The Washington Post 2019