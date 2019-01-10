NDTV Gadgets360.com

Knives Out Made More Money Than Fortnite and PUBG Mobile in 2018: Report

, 10 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Knives Out Made More Money Than Fortnite and PUBG Mobile in 2018: Report

Highlights

  • Knives Out is a battle royale game for Android and iOS
  • It is extremely popular in Japan
  • Its second largest market is China

Knives Out is a battle royale game much like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. According to a report from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Knives Out has generated more revenue on Android and iOS than either Epic Games' or Tencent's offerings. The report states that Knives Out creator NetEase has grossed $465 million worldwide versus Fortnite's $455 million. In addition to this, it has eclipsed PUBG Mobile's earnings too due to being able to monetise in China, something that PUBG Mobile is unable to do just yet due to local regulations. Oddly enough the report doesn't include Android Fortnite earnings which are unknown at the moment, just iOS.

A majority of Knives Out's earnings come from Japan, almost 80 percent according to Sensor Tower estimates.

"Nearly 80 percent of Knives Out's revenue last year came from Japan, where players spent an estimated $370 in the game across the App Store and Google Play," the post from Sensor Tower's founder Oliver Yeh reads. "To put this into perspective within the genre, this figure is more than 11 times greater than what the country's mobile gamers spent in PUBG Mobile on both platforms during 2018. It's so surprise, given this, that NetEase updated the game with a new Tokyo map in November—and its revenue has only been increasing since."

Based on the data the firm has, iOS players account for only 18 percent of Knives Out's revenue, with a majority of the spending on Android. Considering Knives Out is able to accept in-app payments in China, this gives it a major advantage over PUBG Mobile. With iOS revenue on Knives Out amounting to $81 million, it's far from a small audience.

And while Knives Out's success can be attributed to markets like Japan and China, which Sensor Tower claims is its second largest market, the report doesn't exactly paint a complete picture of the battle royale space on mobile. Reason being, Epic Games' earnings on Android are unknown at this juncture with the aforementioned $455 million figure being iOS revenue alone. Plus, given Fortnite's cross-platform nature, we don't know if players are making in-app purchases on one platform, say PC or console, but spending a majority of their in-game time on another like mobile or vice-versa.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Knives Out, PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Sensor Tower
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
8K TVs, Insane Soundbars, Modular Laptops: Who Won CES 2019?
Pricee
Knives Out Made More Money Than Fortnite and PUBG Mobile in 2018: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. WD Showcases SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, 4TB USB-C Thumb Drive at CES
  2. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Honor View 20 India Pre-Booking Starts January 15: Offers Detailed
  4. Huawei Y9 (2019) With Dual Rear, Front Cameras Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  6. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  8. ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z to Receive Discounts on Flipkart
  9. Nokia 9 PureView May Include Low-Light Camera Tech from 'Light'
  10. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.