Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn Release Date Revealed

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn is a Nintendo 3DS port of Kirby's Epic Yarn, a Nintendo Wii game that originally released in 2010. This cutesy platformer finally has a release date after it was slated to arrive sometime this year. Nintendo announced that the Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn for the Nintendo 3DS has a release date of March 8. Also revealed, is the game's amiibo functionality. Amiibo are Nintendo's toys-to-life range and there are quite a few based on the Kirby franchise. Nintendo has stated that scanning amiibo from the Kibry series in Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn would grant Kirby hats and abilities to use in-game.

In Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn, Kirby is transported to a world made of cloth and yarn. It's not just an aesthetic choice as players controlling Kirby would be able to literally unravel enemies, unzip secret passageways, and even transform into vehicles. Nintendo claims every stage from the Wii version of the game has been brought over for this Nintendo 3DS port though there are some new features over and above the aforementioned amiibo compatibility. For starters, Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn features new Ravel Abilities that allow Kirby to best his foes, all-new mini-games featuring Kirby staples like King Dedede and Meta Knight, and even new furniture that can be used to decorate Kirby's pad. There's a new Devilish mode that ramps up the difficulty as well.

Some of the Ravel Abilities include a giant yarn ball used to attack enemies, a wire sword that can slice through anything and the Nylon ability, which can generate wind for jumping higher and collecting beads.

It's great to see Nintendo still support the Nintendo 3DS with new games even if they are ports of older titles. With the Nintendo Switch occupying a higher price point, the Nintendo 3DS is an affordable way to check out the best Nintendo has to offer.

