Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Announced

 
, 10 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Announced

Highlights

  • Kingdom Hearts 3 is out next year
  • It's for the PS4 and Xbox One
  • It may be delayed in India

Kingdom Hearts 3 for PS4 and Xbox One finally has a release date. The Final Fantasy Disney crossover action role-playing game should hit stores both digital and physical on January 29, 2019. This announcement of a Kingdom Hearts 3 release date comes after a prolonged development cycle which saw the game officially revealed way back in 2013 at Sony's E3 event. With publisher Square Enix focussing on getting Final Fantasy XV out of the door, it's no surprise that Kingdom Hearts 3 took a back seat. There's no mention of a special edition just yet though we won't be surprised to see it happen much like Final Fantasy XV.

As for a Kingdom Hearts 3 India release date, it will be interesting to see if it shows up on time. Reason being, Republic Day is three days prior and its during this national holiday that customs authorities needed to clear imports are not working. In the past games releasing around this time frame were delayed as well. Hopefully this won't be the case this time around given the popularity of Disney's franchises in India.

Previously it was rumoured that Kingdom Hearts 3 would be at Sony's E3 2018 press conference. Given Square Enix's past history, with its titles appearing at both Sony and Microsoft E3 events, it might just have a showing at both. And with Xbox boss Phil Spencer hinting at a greater showing of Japanese titles as well as stating that the Xbox E3 2018 conference will see 15 world premieres, could Kingdom Hearts 3 be one of them? We won't have to wait too long to find out.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts 3, Square Enix, PS4, Xbox One, E3, E3 2018
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Airtel Rs. 399 Recharge, Jio Download Speeds, Redmi Y2 and Moto G6 India Launch, Lenovo Z5 Unveiled, and More News This Week
Moto G6
Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Now Making It Easier to Spot Forwarded Messages
  2. Motorola One Power With Android One Gets Its Specifications Leaked
  3. Airtel Rs. 149 Pack Refreshed Again, Now Offers 2GB Data per Day
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo Realme 1
  5. Airtel Rs. 399 Recharge, Redmi Y2 and Moto G6 India Launch, and More News
  6. Redmi 6 Lag-Free Performance in Long Term Usage Claimed in New Teaser
  7. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  8. MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch Get Up to Rs. 10,000 Cashback With New Offer
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 With AI Selfie Camera Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 9,999
  10. Xiaomi Starts Recruiting MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta Testers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.