Kingdom Hearts 3 for PS4 and Xbox One finally has a release date. The Final Fantasy Disney crossover action role-playing game should hit stores both digital and physical on January 29, 2019. This announcement of a Kingdom Hearts 3 release date comes after a prolonged development cycle which saw the game officially revealed way back in 2013 at Sony's E3 event. With publisher Square Enix focussing on getting Final Fantasy XV out of the door, it's no surprise that Kingdom Hearts 3 took a back seat. There's no mention of a special edition just yet though we won't be surprised to see it happen much like Final Fantasy XV.

As for a Kingdom Hearts 3 India release date, it will be interesting to see if it shows up on time. Reason being, Republic Day is three days prior and its during this national holiday that customs authorities needed to clear imports are not working. In the past games releasing around this time frame were delayed as well. Hopefully this won't be the case this time around given the popularity of Disney's franchises in India.

Previously it was rumoured that Kingdom Hearts 3 would be at Sony's E3 2018 press conference. Given Square Enix's past history, with its titles appearing at both Sony and Microsoft E3 events, it might just have a showing at both. And with Xbox boss Phil Spencer hinting at a greater showing of Japanese titles as well as stating that the Xbox E3 2018 conference will see 15 world premieres, could Kingdom Hearts 3 be one of them? We won't have to wait too long to find out.

