Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4 Download Size Revealed

, 24 December 2018
Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4 Download Size Revealed

The Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4 download size has been revealed. Like most current-generation big budget PS4 games, Kingdom Hearts 3 has a 40GB download size. It's a bit more than the Xbox One version of the game. On Xbox One, Kingdom Hearts 3 has a 35.81GB download size. And while this was revealed thanks to a listing on the Microsoft Store, the PS4 download size for Kingdom Hearts 3 came to light due to images of the Japanese retail box being posted online, it's safe to assume that the game's download size will be the same as has been the case with most PS4 games. In comparison the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue download size on PS4 is 29.63GB while the Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 HD Remix download size is 45.24GB.

Twitter user soranchu0309 (via Twinfinite) posted images on Friday showing off all sides of the Kingdom Hearts 3 Japanese retail packaging. This also included the aforementioned file size of the game.

Kingdom Hearts 3 leaked despite a release date of January 29 internationally and January 25 in Japan. Copies of Kingdom Hearts 3 for the Xbox One have found their way onto the Facebook Marketplace. And while the listing is now defunct, that didn't stop Kingdom Hearts 3 from getting into the hands of eager fans. Some of whom have posted cinematics and screens of the game's opening moments. This isn't the first time we've seen a Square Enix game leak early. Previously, Final Fantasy XV was widely available a full week prior to release thanks to a street date break in Peru. Kingdom Hearts 3 on the other hand, doesn't seem to be as widespread with just Xbox One copies being made available and that too in select parts of the US alone.

For its part, Square Enix appears to know why this has happened. How it deals with it however, will be of interest. Most game companies usually resort to taking down videos and images prior to release by claiming copyright. Could Square Enix go the extra mile and track down the source of the leak?

"We're aware that a small portion of Kingdom Hearts 3 has been circulating online before its official release," Kingdom Hearts 3 director Tetsuya Nomura said on Twitter. "We are also aware as to how this has all happened. We're sorry to see this caused concern amongst our fans who are excited for the release."

Further reading: Kingdom Hearts 3, Square Enix
Rishi Alwani
