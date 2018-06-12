Kingdom Hearts fans have had to wait for a long, long time for a third instalment of the main series. Kingdom Hearts 2 released in 2005 and while there have been several spin-offs and collections for the game since, Kingdom Hearts 3 is the game that fans have been waiting for. Now that it has been confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 3 will release on January 29, 2019, Square Enix revealed more details at Sony’s E3 2018 showcase. The most important of these details was a limited edition Kingdom Hearts 3 themed PlayStation 4 Pro. The image shown during Sony’s event reveals a black PS4 Pro with a Kingdom Hearts 3 skin, along with a black DualShock 4 controller whose touchpad has some of the artwork seen on the console as well. There were no more details about the pricing or availability of this console.

If that wasn’t enough, fans will be pleased to see that Kingdom Hearts 3 also has a collector’s edition of the game for both PS4 and Xbox One. This is one of the most expensive collector’s editions we’ve seen as the bundle costs $230 (roughly Rs. 15,500) and it includes a steelbook case, an art book, three figures (Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck), along with a Kingdom Hearts 3 collectible pin, and the game disc of course. You can decide if it’s worth buying and if you choose to purchase, you can head over to the Square Enix US store.

Square Enix also confirmed a bundle that includes Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3. Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to include a world based on the Disney movie Frozen and one based on the Pirates of the Caribbean series featuring Captain Jack Sparrow too. You can check out the E3 2018 Kingdom Hearts 3 showcase below.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.