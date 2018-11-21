Kingdom Hearts 3 Is Ready for Release: Square Enix

Development on Kingdom Hearts 3 has completed. The PS4 and Xbox One action role-playing game was officially announced at E3 2013. Now, Kingdom Hearts 3 director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that the game is ready for release. The Kingdom Hearts 3 release date is January 29 internationally. With publisher Square Enix focussing on getting Final Fantasy XV out of the door, it's no surprise that Kingdom Hearts 3 took a back seat. As for a Kingdom Hearts 3 India release date, it will be interesting to see if it shows up on time.

Reason being, Republic Day is three days prior and its during this national holiday that customs authorities needed to clear imports are not working. In the past games releasing around this time frame were delayed as well. Hopefully this won't be the case this time around given the popularity of Disney's franchises in India.

"I'm proud to unveil an extended version of the trailer that's been playing in NA cinemas," Nomura's tweet reads. "And guess what? We've wrapped up development of #KingdomHearts III! If you haven't had the chance yet, now would be a good time to prep by playing 1.5+2.5 & 2.8. See you next month!"

The trailer he refers to is titled 'Together' and has been playing in American movie theatres. It highlights new and returning worlds in the series such as those based on Frozen, Hercules, Toy Story and Pirates of the Caribbean. Furthermore, Square Enix recently released Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far for the PS4. It includes all Kingdom Hearts content of importance leading upto Kingdom Hearts 3 featuring eight games and a movie. It's yet to release in India.

