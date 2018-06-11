Kingdom Hearts 3 is a crossover game featuring both Disney and Final Fantasy characters and settings. With this latest instalment in the series receiving a release date earlier this week, publisher Square Enix showed off a generous portion of gameplay at Microsoft's E3 2018 event with a trailer. It showcased Kingdom Hearts 3's take on Frozen as well as a look at the previously revealed Tangled world. Scenes involved Frozen's Elsa, Rapunzel from Tangled, Larxene from Kingdom Hearts' Organisation XIII, as well as a flying gummy ship and special moves that protagonist Sora can use in different worlds including one that allows him to summon Wreck-it Ralph to take out enemies. You can check out the trailer right here.

The Frozen world in Kingdom Hearts 3 was leaked previously. Files pertaining to the much anticipated PS4 and Xbox One game were discovered online and their details laid bare on Reddit.

“I’m going to go ahead and say that I've done my own research and I have ran across the files that were supposedly leaked," claimed Reddit user Rum3636. "I am not however able to download any of them probably due to the fact I don't run any software and that Square has probably removed all of these files by now (though they are still searchable) I'm going to give the files that I have found and give my idea of what these worlds are as well as what other people think they are."

The game should hit stores both digital and physical on January 29, 2019. This announcement of a Kingdom Hearts 3 release date comes after a prolonged development cycle which saw the game officially revealed way back in 2013 at Sony's E3 event. With publisher Square Enix focussing on getting Final Fantasy XV out of the door, it's no surprise that Kingdom Hearts 3 took a back seat. There's no mention of a special edition just yet though we won't be surprised to see it happen much like Final Fantasy XV.

As for a Kingdom Hearts 3 India release date, it will be interesting to see if it shows up on time. Reason being, Republic Day is three days prior and its during this national holiday that customs authorities needed to clear imports are not working. In the past games releasing around this time frame were delayed as well. Hopefully this won't be the case this time around given the popularity of Disney's franchises in India.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.