Kingdom Hearts 3 Download Size for Xbox One Revealed

With the Kingdom Hearts 3 release date of January 29 internationally and January 25 in Japan, Square Enix has listed the Kingdom Hearts 3 download size on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One. If you plan to play Kingdom Hearts 3 on Xbox One, expect a 35.81GB download. Kingdom Hearts 3 on Xbox One X supports 4K and HDR. The Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4 download size is yet to be revealed though we won't be surprised to see it fall in the same range. This isn't too bad when you consider that the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue download size on PS4 is 29.63GB while the Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 HD Remix download size is 45.24GB.

With publisher Square Enix focussing on getting Final Fantasy XV out of the door, it's no surprise that Kingdom Hearts 3 took a back seat. It will be interesting to see if Kingdom Hearts 3 shows up in India on time. Reason being, Republic Day is three days prior and its during this national holiday that customs authorities needed to clear imports are not working. In the past games releasing around this time frame were delayed as well. Hopefully this won't be the case this time around given the popularity of Disney's franchises in India.

"I'm proud to unveil an extended version of the trailer that's been playing in NA cinemas," a tweet from Kingdom Hearts 3 director Tetsuya Nomura's tweet read. "And guess what? We've wrapped up development of #KingdomHearts III! If you haven't had the chance yet, now would be a good time to prep by playing 1.5+2.5 & 2.8. See you next month!"

The trailer he refers to is titled 'Together' and has been playing in American movie theatres. It highlights new and returning worlds in the series such as those based on Frozen, Hercules, Toy Story and Pirates of the Caribbean. Furthermore, Square Enix recently released Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far for the PS4. It includes all Kingdom Hearts content of importance leading upto Kingdom Hearts 3 featuring eight games and a movie. It's yet to release in India.