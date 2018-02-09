Kingdom Come: Deliverance PS4 Day One Patch Download Size Is 23GB

Action role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance release date is February 13, but that hasn't stopped enterprising but that hasn’t stopped game stores in the UAE from breaking street date and subsequently re-exporting copies of the game to countries like India. Gadgets 360 got its hands on the game for the PS4. Like most modern day video games, we were treated to a day one patch. And this one is on the bigger side, clocking in at 23GB. Well, 23.07GB to be exact. This takes the total file size of the game upto around 46GB.

Aside from updating the game to version 1.01 it comes with a host of improvements. These include better dialogue animations, an improved persuasion user interface, combat fixes as well as tweaks to sound. We played a bit of the game on a PS4 Pro before updating and after updating. Without spoiling much, the differences are palpable, making this update crucial. Still we can't help but feel that it will be taxing for those with lower bandwidth caps.

The patch notes in full have been listed below:

For the uninitiated Kingdom Come: Deliverance offers a highly detailed and period accurate set pieces including real-world locations and castles, and spins a story that’s ripe with the right amount of facts and fiction. Even the combat style and soundtrack used in the game are real representations of the 15th century European setting that the game is based in. Check out our full Kingdom Come: Deliverance review some time next week.

