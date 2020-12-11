Just Cause: Mobile has been announced at The Game Awards and it is an isometric action-shooter set in the Just Cause universe. The Just Cause game series launched its first eponymous title back in 2006 on PC and consoles, and the latest iteration – Just Cause 4 – came out in 2018. Now, publishers Square Enix have announced a mobile version of the game that will be free-to-play. It will be released on iOS and Android devices next year, and no exact release date has been shared yet.

Just Cause: Mobile will be set in the Just Cause universe and Square Enix states it has been exclusively designed for mobiles. The game has an action-packed story campaign, competitive multiplayer that supports up to 30 players, four player Co-Op missions, and more. It is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and will be free-to-play, with in-app purchases. Square Enix will share more details about the in-app purchases in the coming months on Just Cause Mobile social media channels.

Just Cause franchise has been created by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix. However, the mobile version is not being developed by Avalanche Studios, but by a dedicated team within Square Enix. The official website states the game will be released on iOS and Android devices in 2021. The team has not shared an exact release date.

The game was showcased at The Game Awards 2020 that brought a lot of announcements. The Last of US Part II won Game of the Year, best Game Direction, best Narrative, best Audio Design, best Performance (Laura Bailey), and more. Elden Ring won the Most Anticipated Game award, Ghost of Tsushima won best Art Direction, and No Man's Sky was the winner of best Ongoing Game award. In terms of mobile games, Among Us won the best Mobile Game award and the best Multiplayer Game award.

