NDTV Gadgets360.com

Just Cause 4 Release Date Broken Internationally

, 29 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Just Cause 4 Release Date Broken Internationally

Photo Credit: Digital4it/Instagram

Highlights

  • The Just Cause 4 release date is December 4
  • Retailers internationally have been selling it since this week
  • The India release date could get pushed up too

The Just Cause 4 release date is December 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. However it seems that the hotly anticipating action-adventure title from Square Enix has leaked early in certain parts of the world. Yes, nearly a full week before release, Just Cause 4 is already available for purchase. Stores in Germany and Italy have been selling Just Cause 4 right now.  This isn't the first game from publisher Square Enix whose release date has been broken internationally. The most notorious example was Final Fantasy XV, which was available for purchase in some countries eight days prior to its official release while Shadow of the Tomb Raider was out seven days prior.

Just Cause 4 India release date

Given the series' popularity in India, there's a good chance that the game may release here early. In the past we've seen distributors launch games ahead of time, most notably, WWE 2K19 that was officially available three days before its actual release date. According to sources in the supply chain, this was done to avoid imports from other markets like the UAE which broke date earlier in the week. Safe to say if Just Cause 4 sees more early releases the world over, its Indian distributor, E-xpress may just release it ahead of time in India too.

just cause 4 germany just_cause_4

Photo Credit: michael_kenji_shin0da/Instagram

Aside from the Just Cause 4 standard edition, there's a special variant as well called the Just Cause 4 Gold Edition. Pre-ordering it nets you a steel book and neon in-game gear. This is what else it comes with.

Just Cause 4 Gold Edtion

  • Just Cause 4 Game
  • Expansion Pass (Daredevils, Demons, and Danger)
  • Black Hand Weaponized Wingsuit
  • Black Hand Stealth Micro Jet
  • Golden Gear Shotgun
  • Golden Gear Wingsuit Parachute

Considering that the last few high profile releases from Square Enix have leaked early, it will be interesting to see if the company doubles down its efforts to prevent any issues with what could be its biggest game of the generation, Kingdom Hearts 3. The Disney-themed role-playing game is out on January 25.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Just Cause 4, Square Enix, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG Mobile iOS Revenue Beat Fortnite for the First Time Last Week: Report
Amazon Launches Machine Learning Chip 'Inferentia', Taking on Nvidia and Intel
Pricee
Just Cause 4 Release Date Broken Internationally
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Purifiers
TRENDING
  1. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  2. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  3. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
  4. Realme U1 Review
  5. UC Browser Updated With Ability to Add Short Videos as WhatsApp Status
  6. Honor 8C India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  7. WhatsApp for Android Spotted With New Voice Message, Group Call Features
  8. OnePlus 3, 3T Now Receiving Update With November Android Security Patch
  9. Asus ROG Phone India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Honor 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.