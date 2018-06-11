Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Just Cause 4 E3 2018 Trailer Reveals Game World, Engine, and Story

 
, 11 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Just Cause 4 E3 2018 Trailer Reveals Game World, Engine, and Story

Highlights

  • Just Cause 4 is out on December 4
  • The game has an improved engine
  • Enemy AI and vehicles have been overhauled too

Just Cause 4 is out on December 4 and at E3 2018 Square Enix showed off more of the open-world action game. Running on the Open World Apex engine, the game takes place in the fictional South American city of Solis which its developers claim is a "deeply advanced systemic world" that sports a wealth of variety. However, it's under a spell of oppression and fear thanks to the Black Hand, a militia run by Gabriella, the game's antagonist. It appears that Square Enix is pulling out all the stops for Just Cause 4, promising improved enemy AI with various enemy classes, including one that can cloak itself. 

Furthermore, there's extreme weather such as tornadoes that open up a larger number of gameplay options and ways to level an area. Vehicles have been overhauled as well as the series' signature grappling hook allowing for more ways to play.

Prior to Square Enix showing off Just Cause 4, the game's price went up on Steam. Much like Square Enix's other games, it's Rs. 3,499 ($60 in the US), which is three and a half times more of what Just Cause 3 cost at launch in India. Considering how buggy Just Cause 3 was at launch, it will be interesting to see if Square Enix manages to launch Just Cause 4 as a bug-free affair.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Just Cause 4, E3, E3 2018, Square Enix
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Dragon Quest XI New Trailer Released, Special Edition Announced
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date Leaked
Moto G6
Just Cause 4 E3 2018 Trailer Reveals Game World, Engine, and Story
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  2. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  3. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  4. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  5. Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase: How to Watch and What to Expect
  6. Fortnite Nintendo Switch Release Date Possibly Leaked
  7. Energy Sistem Launches New Range of Bluetooth Speakers in India
  8. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  9. OnePlus Asphalt Cup Launched With Gameloft in India
  10. Dragon Quest XI New Trailer Released, Special Edition Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.