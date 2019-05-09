Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • John Wick Hex Strategy Game Announced for Consoles, PC, Mac; Get Ready for Gun Fu Action in Neo Noir Style

John Wick Hex Strategy Game Announced for Consoles, PC, Mac; Get Ready for Gun-Fu Action in Neo-Noir Style

The dog-loving hitman returns to raise hell.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 19:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
John Wick Hex Strategy Game Announced for Consoles, PC, Mac; Get Ready for Gun-Fu Action in Neo-Noir Style

John Wick Hex will be exclusive to Epic Games Store

Highlights
  • The game is set in the same universe as the John Wick films
  • It will feature an original storyline with gory action
  • John Wick Hex has been developed by Good Shepherd

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to hit theatres next week, but if you want more of the stylish gun-fu action from the dog-loving hitman, there is some good news. Game developer Good Shepherd has announced the development of John Wick Hex, a strategy-based game set in the same universe where players take on waves of enemies and dispatch them in the brutal fashion John Wick is known for. But rather than going for realistic CGI visuals, John Wick Hex will have a neo-noir artistic style. The game will arrive on consoles, Windows and Mac, but will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

The official description of John Wick Hex defines it as a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that will try to recreate the scenarios where John Wick embarks on a deadly mission and takes down his targets one by one. The trailer of John Wick Hex emulates the eponymous character and recreates the combat style of the feared assassin played by Keanu Reeves in the acclaimed film franchise.

John Wick Hex will offer an original story for players to unravel, but it is set in the same universe as the films and expands upon the lore. For an added dash of authenticity, the fight sequences in the upcoming game have been choreographed in close co-operation with the stunt team behind the film, which means players can expect some gory and stylish moves that are true to the film depiction.

As for the gameplay, players will have to execute each move from a pre-defined set and will also have to deal with limited ammunition at their disposal, which means players will have to rely on a mix of hand-to-hand combat and gunfights. As the story progresses, players can unlock more weapons and buy new suits, after all, sharp suits with tactical lining are an integral part of John Wick's persona. Providing their voice to John Wick Hex characters is a star cast consisting of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

As mentioned above, John Wick Hex will arrive on Mac, consoles and Windows 10 PCs. But here is the bad part. The game will be exclusive to Epic Games Store, a move not many gamers are very fond of, with some even going as far as trying to boycott or review bomb a title.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: John Wick Hex, John Wick
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch ‘Will Not Be Too Late,’ Says Samsung Mobile Chief DJ Koh
Redmi Note 6 Pro
John Wick Hex Strategy Game Announced for Consoles, PC, Mac; Get Ready for Gun-Fu Action in Neo-Noir Style
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts May 15, Offers to Be Previewed Tomorrow
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro Price Leaked Along With Colour Options
  5. BSNL Revises Rs. 47, Rs. 198 Prepaid Plans to Offer More Data
  6. Logitech's Iconic High-End Gaming Mouse Goes Wireless
  7. Paytm Mall Offering Cashback Worth Rs. 12,000 on iPhone Models in India
  8. Blaupunkt Floatz Bluetooth Earphones Review
  9. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Android Q Beta Builds
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.