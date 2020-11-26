JioGames is organising a Clash Royale tournament that will last for 27 days, in collaboration with developer Supercell. Clash Royale is a free-to-play multiplayer strategy game that works in real-time and takes place in the same universe as Clash of Clans, another popular mobile game by Supercell. The winner of this tournament will earn the title of “India Ka Gaming Champion” and get cash prizes. There will also be weekly giveaways for those who participate in the JioGames Clash Royale tournament.

The JioGames Clash Royale tournament will be held between November 28 and December 25 and participants will need to stack up wins in 1-versus-1 games to qualify for the final round. To sign up for the tournament, head to the landing page and click on Register. For now, the option on the website says Pre-register.

Participants have a chance to play and win cash prizes worth Rs. 2.5 lakhs, along with weekly giveaways. There will be four stages in the tournament and the first stage will commence on November 28, lasting till December 19. It is a qualifier round and will be open to all participants. Stage 2 will start from December 21 and this will be the first round of the tournament. The second round will start with Stage 3 on December 23 with the final stage on December 25 that will include the tournament finale. The semi-finals and the finals will be streamed on JioTV.

Registrations are open till December 19 and the contest will start on November 28. There are no registration fees involves, and both Jio and non-Jio users are welcome to participate.

Clash Royale is free to download on App Store and Google Play.

