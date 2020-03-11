Technology News
  Microsoft Confirms Partnership With Jio to Launch Project xCloud in India: Report

Microsoft Confirms Partnership With Jio to Launch Project xCloud in India: Report

Microsoft has reportedly promised to share more news regarding Project xCloud in India soon.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 March 2020 18:56 IST
Microsoft Confirms Partnership With Jio to Launch Project xCloud in India: Report

Microsoft and Reliance Jio have partnered to bring Project xCloud to India

Highlights
  • Microsoft, Reliance Jio working together to bring Project xCloud to India
  • Microsoft says it will reveal more information soon
  • Project xCloud will be released in India this year

Microsoft has reportedly confirmed its partnership with Reliance Jio for bringing Project xCloud to India. Microsoft has said it will “soon” provide more information on the streaming service coming to India. Reliance Jio indicated its partnership with Microsoft at the Future Decoded event in Mumbai, held in late February and now we have an official word on the same. Hopefully, in the near future, we might get some more information on Project xCloud India pricing, availability details, and more. The service is currently only available in Canada, South Korea, the UK, the US.

“Yes, we confirmed the news of our intent to bring Project xCloud to Indian gamers with Reliance Jio as part of our Future Decoded event in Mumbai in late February,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Mako Reactor, a website dedicated to Japanese gaming.

“We announced this intention to come to India at X019 London in November, and will have more news soon on how and when this will play out for your local market,” the spokesperson added.

The partnership between Reliance Jio and Microsoft in regards to bring Project xCloud in India came to light during the Future Decoded keynote where Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chairman, managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, sat down for a televised event. Towards the end of their discussion, they briefly spoke about gaming culture in India and its potential in the Indian market. Now, after some silence on the matter, there is finally some acknowledgement from Microsoft.

Even though Microsoft just said “more news soon,” it still comes as a good sign as both companies are actively working towards bringing Project xCloud to India, or so we hope.

Project xCloud is a game streaming service that aims to make gaming even more accessible. It allows users to stream games on almost any device without having to install it on that device. As of now, the service is in its testing phase and is expected to come to India sometime this year.

We've reached out to Microsoft for clarity on Project xCloud in India and we'll update this space when we hear back.

Further reading: Microsoft, Project xCloud, Reliance Jio
Microsoft Confirms Partnership With Jio to Launch Project xCloud in India: Report
