Reliance Jio, an Indian telecom mega giant, has partnered with Japanese gaming company SEGA to bring new games to the Jio Games Store. The two games that will be available for download from SEGA include Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3. These two are among the most popular titles across Europe and US and they will now be available across multiple devices in the Jio ecosystem. JioFiber users will be the first to access these SEGA titles.

Jio Games Store will list these two titles for Indian users to download and play. SEGA will customise Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 for the platforms and even offer it in local languages. These will be the first games to be available in Hindi and Tamil. For those unaware, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is part of the SEGA Mega Drive series featuring one of SEGA's most iconic characters, Sonic the Hedgehog.

On the other hand, Streets of Rage 3 — known in Japan as Bare Knuckle 3 — is one of SEGA's most popular arcade fighting series with bright graphics, rich characters, and a dramatic storyline. Both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage do not require as much computing power as games like PUBG Mobile and others. This means that the two games will likely be available for Jio Phone users as well.

As many people were forced to stay indoors due to the lockdowns, the gaming industry in India saw a massive boom last year. Several global gaming companies are now looking to partner with Indian organisations to leverage from this rise. During the first three quarters of 2020, India ranked number one for global game downloads, generating approximately 7.3 billion installs, or 17.2 percent of total downloads, according to Sensor Tower.