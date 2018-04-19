Bengaluru-based games company Mech Mocha revealed its third game, Jetpack Joyride India. It's out right now on Android and iOS. Rather than being a fresh concept like Puppet Punch or based on an Indian IP like Chhota Bheem - Himalayan Adventure, it's an Indian take on Jetpack Joyride in collaboration with its creator, Australian developer Halfbrick. The studio claims it's exclusive to India and has given the game a complete makeover with 100 levels, cameos from popular Indian comedians, and a new art style depicting places like Rajasthan, Kerela, and Mumbai. As per the game's store page on Google Play it has ads as well as in-app purchases ranging from Rs. 10 to Rs. 1,500.

However, Gadgets 360 noticed that the original Jetpack Joyride has been removed from the App Store and Google Play in India. The PS4, PS3, PSP, and PS Vita versions of the game haven't been removed though. So if you were hankering for a taste of a pure endless Jetpack Joyride run instead of being gated by levels, you're out of luck on mobile. The main game mode of Mech Mocha's effort is broken up by levels. Sure there's a challenge mode - endless experience that's not bookended by levels, though it's nowhere as balanced or entertaining as the original in our experience. Furthermore, it doesn't have any of the updates or content of the now removed original either. Hopefully this changes with time as Jetpack Joyride India just released today and should see a steady succession of updates. That said, we wonder if adding Indian elements and tweaking gameplay is enough to keep Jetpack Joyride fresh. The original game debuted in 2011.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Halfbrick for comment on the removal of the original Jetpack Joyride and will update this story if we hear from the company. This isn't the first time a game has been Indianised in an attempt to suit local audiences. Another Begaluru-based studio Moonfrog did something similar with Alia Bhatt: Star Life being an Indian take on Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, albeit with middling success. Would you play Jetpack Joyride in 2018 just because it's Indianised? Let us know in the comments.

