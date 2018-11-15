India gets its first Fortnite PS4 tournament this month at the Indian Games Expo 2018 (IGX 2018). The event is now in its fourth year and its organisers have partnered with PlayStation and Epic Games to make this possible. And while Fortnite is a 100-player battle royale game, this on-ground Fortnite PS4 tournament is limited to 25 players. The tournament will take place on November 24 and 25 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon which also serves as the venue for IGX 2018.

The overall winner of the inaugural Fortnite PS4 tournament will win a 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro console in addition to the obvious bragging rights. Registrations for the Fortnite tournament will begin on November 17 on the IGX website. If Fortnite doesn't interest you there will be tournaments around FIFA 19, WWE 2K19, Tekken 7, and Rainbow Six Siege to name a few.

Considering that Fortnite on PS4 is immensely popular in India (partly due to PUBG not being available for the console until December 7), it's a smart move when you consider that other local events have shunned Fortnite in favour of the usual fare like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2.

It'll be interesting to see if Fortnite gets a mobile tournament in India too due to the widespread availability of smartphones. Though given Fortnite's performance on Android devices, perhaps restricting it to the PS4 may be the right move.

Previously, Fortnite for Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, and PC got a new update that brings a new limited time mode called Food Fight. The Fortnite update 6.30 patch notes suggest that the Food Fight limited time mode has some elements in common with Splatoon 2 for the Nintendo Switch, what with Epic Games asking fans to choose between burgers or pizza on social media. In Fortnite Food Fight, two teams are on either side of the map. There's a huge barrier down the middle. The objective is to build a fort to protect your restaurant mascot. When the barrier lowers, you're tasked with destroying the enemy's mascot to win. The Fortnite 6.30 update download size is around 152MB on iOS.

