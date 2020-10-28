Technology News
HyperX Pulsefire Haste Lightweight Gaming Mouse With PixArt PAW 3335 Sensor Launched, Up to 16,000dpi Resolution

HyperX Pulsefire Haste costs $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) and is not available in India at the moment.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 October 2020 18:58 IST
HyperX Pulsefire Haste comes in a single black colour option

  • HyperX Pulsefire Haste has a total of six buttons with two on the side
  • It has an RGB light that can be seen through the scroll wheel
  • It also comes with grip tapes

HyperX Pulsefire Haste is the newest addition to the company's peripheral portfolio. It is a lightweight symmetrically designed mouse targeted at gamers. It uses the high-resolution PixArt PAW 3335 sensor — a higher resolution makes the mouse more responsive, so you can move the cursor with lesser physical motion. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste has hexagonal-shaped perforations all over the body that make it lightweight and reduce palm sweat by allowing air to pass through. You also get RGB lighting with the gaming mouse and it is compatible with multiple platforms be it PCs or consoles.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste price

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is priced at $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) and comes in a single black colour option. It is available in the US and EMEA regions through HyperX's online shop. As of now, there is no information on when the gaming mouse will make its way to the Indian market.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste specifications, features

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste uses the PixArt PAW 3335 sensor which is capable of up to 16,000dpi resolution. The mouse comes with presets of 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200dpi that can be changed on the fly, using the single button on top behind the scroll wheel. This allows gamers to quickly go from fast movements to precision control, as required. With two buttons on the side, there are a total of six buttons on the Pulsefire Haste including the dpi button. It uses TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switches for the left and right click buttons that are rated for 60 million clicks.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste has a 1,000Hz polling rate and comes with the company's HyperFlex USB Paracord cable that is 1.8 metres in length. At the bottom, you get Virgin-grade PTFE skates that help in smooth movement of the gaming mouse. It comes with additional grips for the sides and left and right clicks, and its RGB light can be seen through the scroll wheel.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste measures 124.2mm in length, 66.8mm in width, and 38.2mm in height. It weighs just 59 grams without the cable and 80 grams with the cable.

HyperX says this mouse is compatible with PC, Xbox One, and PS4. It uses with HyperX NGENUITY software to customise sensitivity settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros. You can also have one saved profile right on the mouse that would allow you to carry the settings from one PC to another, without having to install the software on the second PC.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

