COVID-19 Bundle from Humble Offers Games, Books, Software for $20 to Raise Funds for Relief Work in India, Brazil

The Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle includes 23 games, eight books, and four software, all for $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2021 18:12 IST
Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle sales directly will go to charities

Highlights
  • Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle starts at $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500)
  • GiveIndia is one of the charities you can contribute to
  • Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle payments are processed through PayPal

Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle is a collection of games, books, and software on offer from Humble that is helping raise money for India, Brazil, and other countries that are struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Customers who agree to pay $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500) for the bundle will get the option to directly contribute to one or all four charities: GiveIndia, Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and International Medical Corps (IMC), for a limited time. Humble assures that 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of the Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle will go to the said charities.

Humble says it has raised $514,762 (roughly Rs. 3.7 crore) till now with its Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle. The package has 23 games including Bioshock Remastered, Undertale, Hyper Light Drifter, The Witness, Superhot, Saints Row: The Third, Brutal Legend, and more. There are eight books and four software as well. All the games, software, and books can be redeemed on Steam.

“A year after the onset of the global pandemic, we find Brazil and India experiencing two of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks to date. To help how we can, we're doing what we do best; putting together bundles of awesome games, books, and software for you to enjoy,” Humble says on the Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle page on its online store.

You can get this bundle for $20 or anything over $20 that you wish to contribute to the charities that are engaged in relief work in India, Brazil, and other countries. While making the payment, you can choose the charity you want to contribute to, or even divide the money between all four of them.

“When you pick up the Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle, you'll enjoy a variety of content and the knowledge that 100 percent of your purchase proceeds are going to Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps (IMC), and GiveIndia. Help save lives with the Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle today,” the company adds.

GiveIndia is a non-profit organisation that has been operational since 2000 and had launched India COVID Response Fund in April 2020 to help the country fight the pandemic. According to Humble, the initiative has impacted 5 million lives across 117 cities in India so far.

When you buy a bundle, you can use the sliders in the payment section to choose how much you want to give to each charity. By default, your minimum $20 payment will be split equally between the four charities. The website also shows a list of top contributors from around the world. Typical bundles provided by Humble allow customers to pay as much or as little as they want starting from $1 (roughly Rs. 73). For COVID-19 relief, the minimum amount is set at $20.

The Humble Heal: Covid-19 Bundle is available for five days (till May 19, 2021).

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Humble Heal Covid 19 Bundle, Humble, Steam, COVID 19
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
