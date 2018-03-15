HP on Thursday announced the launch of its latest Omen X portfolio of gaming desktops, notebooks, and accessories in the Indian market. In the Omen X series, the company is launching the Omen X compact desktop with VR backpack, Omen X desktop, Omen X notebook, Omen Mouse 600, Omen Headset 800, Steel Series gaming keyboard, and Steel Series mouse pad. HP is also introducing its Windows Mixed Reality headset in India.

Omen X price in India, availability

The Omen X compact desktop with VR backpack price in India starts at Rs. 2,94,988, and is available now. The Omen X desktop price in India starts at Rs. 4,49,999 and will be made available starting June 2018. The Omen X gaming notebook has been priced starting at Rs. 2,10,990 and will be available from March 20.

HP Windows MR headset price in India is Rs. 51,187, Omen Headset 800 has been priced at Rs. 6,999, Omen Mouse 600 comes in at Rs. 4,999, Steel Series gaming keyboard bears a price tag of Rs. 9,999, and the Steel Series mouse pad is priced at Rs. 2,199. All accessories are available for purchase in India. Additionally, HP has announced a pre-booking offer wherein the Omen X compact desktop will come bundled with the MR headset, Omen headset, keyboard, and mouse. On the other hand, Omen X notebook will come bundled with Omen headset, mouse, mouse pad, and a 1TB hard drive.

Omen X specifications

The Omen X desktop comes with two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 VR-ready graphics cards and up to two AMD Radeon F9 Fury X video card. The desktop is powered by Intel Core i9 processor with overclocking capabilities. For thermal management, it includes a custom tri-chamber design with dedicated cooling for each chamber. It also has support for up to three 120mm liquid cooling radiators.

The Omen X gaming notebook sports a 17-inch full-HD display with 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rate options. It is powered by a 7th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, up to Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU, and standalone 1TB 7200RPM HDD or SSD+HDD storage. Thermal management has been taken care of with four 3.5mm heat pipes that claim to improve heat transfer from the GPU and CPU to the radiators.

In terms of connectivity, the notebook comes with three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt-3 certified USB 3.1 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a Mini DisplayPort, RJ45, and a multi-format media card reader.

The Omen X compact desktop comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, 7th generation Intel Core i5/ Core i7, Omen Command Center, and advanced thermal cooling. The optional VR backpack offers the ability to indulge in free movement during VR gaming sessions. The computer has swappable hard drive slots.

The HP Windows Mixed Reality headset sports twin 1440x1440 pixel resolution displays, a double-padded headset, and an easy-adjustment knob. It offers a 100-degree viewing angle when connected to a Windows Mixed Reality Ultra PC and a 90-degree viewing angle when paired with a regular Windows Mixed Reality PC. Bluetooth motion controllers track your arm's movement to perform actions.