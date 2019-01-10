How Long to Beat Devil May Cry 5? Capcom Gives the Answer

Devil May Cry 5 for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC is out on March 8 and in the run up to this, the game's director Hideaki Itsuno confirmed the game's length. During a media showcase event in South Korea, Itsuno stated that Devil May Cry 5 will take 15 to 16 hours to beat. This is based on the time taken by the developers to finish the game. Furthermore he let slip that the future of DmC: Devil May Cry — the 2012 re-imagination of the franchise is uncertain at the moment. Other tidbits include the possible addition of new playable characters, the difficulty the team faced with adapting the RE engine (Capcom's own in-house tech), and the Devil May Cry 5 timeline.

"The development team took about 15 to 16 hours to clear the game,"Itsuno said in response to a question regarding how long it would take to beat Devil May Cry 5 (via Gematsu). He also stated that the game was set after Devil May Cry 2, the reason for which "can be understood by playing the game". We're guessing his answer is vague to prevent any spoilers.

Itsuno also let slip that it was "it was difficult to implement the violent action of Devil May Cry" in the RE engine that was originally created for Resident Evil 7. So much so that the team spent time on "upgrading the engine's processing speed and performance."

While some feel the game looks similar to 2012's DmC: Devil May Cry, Itsuno said this was in no way intentional.

"It might look that way since we were shooting for photo realism, but we were actually aiming for something Hollywood movie-esque like The Avengers," he said. As for the future of DmC: Devil May Cry, that is difficult to say."

Also he mentioned that if a lot of players want playable characters, they would be added.

In addition to this, Devil May Cry 5 will run at 60fps and support 4K resolution output on the PS4 Pro, Devil May Cry 5 Producer Matt Walker revealed in a Twitter interaction with a fan. That's the highest possible performance on Sony's current-gen console, which more than qualifies it as "PS4 Pro Enhanced."

Of course, 4K isn't natively supported on PS4 Pro for games. The console uses various rendering techniques including checkerboard rendering – wherein only certain portions are rendered, and the other parts are filled in using algorithms – and anti-aliasing algorithms to smooth things out. For what it's worth, experts have deduced that you can't tell the difference with your eyes.

4K purists will want to know how Devil May Cry 5 will perform on Xbox One X and PC – expect it to hit 4K at 60fps on both as well.

Previously, Capcom revealed that Devil May Cry 5 will have micro-transactions that will allow you to purchase "Red Orbs" with real money. The developer says you will be able to collect "ample" by just playing the game, but we won't know for sure until release.

