Technology News
loading

Horizon Zero Dawn Is Finally Coming to PC This Summer, Steam Listing Live

Horizon Zero Dawn’s arrival on PC is good news, but don’t expect the same to happen with other PS4 exclusives anytime soon.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 11 March 2020 17:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Horizon Zero Dawn Is Finally Coming to PC This Summer, Steam Listing Live

Horizon Zero Dawn was released as a PS4-exclusive in 2017

Highlights
  • Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC port is now listed on Steam
  • Sony is yet to reveal a concrete launch date, or pricing
  • Horizon Zero Dawn sold 10 million copies in just over two years

Horizon Zero Dawn is finally coming to PC. Hermen Hulst, Head of Sony's Worldwide Studios wing, revealed in an interview that the critically-acclaimed action RPG by Guerrilla Games is finally making its way to the PC platform on Steam this summer. However, a final release date is yet to be decided for Horizon Zero Dawn's release on PC. Hulst, who was a part of Guerrilla Games himself until recently, noted that Horizon Zero Dawn was a great fit when it comes to porting a first-party AAA title to the PC ecosystem.

In an interview with the official PlayStation blog, Hulst made it clear that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to the PC. “Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon,” Hulst said.

Horizon Zero Dawn crossed the milestone of 10 million copies sold in just over two years since its release, and is now one of the best-selling games for the PlayStation 4 platform. While the summer 2020 release on PC is still some time away, the Steam listing of Horizon Zero Dawn's PC port is now live, if that is any consolation for excited fans. But before you take the new developments as a sign that more acclaimed PS4-exclusives such as God of War are coming to the PC, there might be some bad news.

Hulst made it clear in his interview that “releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC.” In his own words, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit for porting over from the PlayStation 4 to PC, emphasising that the company is still 100 percent committed to dedicated hardware. Nonetheless, it is definitely a move in the right direction, especially for PC gamers who do not want to jump the console bandwagon and are left longing for console-exclusive AAA titles.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Horizon Zero Dawn, PlayStation, Sony, Hermen Hulst, PlayStation Worldwide Studios, Guerrilla Games
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Uber May Suspend Accounts of Riders, Drivers Who Test Positive for Coronavirus
LG's 2020 TV Lineup Goes on Sale Starting March

Related Stories

Horizon Zero Dawn Is Finally Coming to PC This Summer, Steam Listing Live
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  4. Elon Musk Worries SpaceX Won't Get to Mars Before He Dies
  5. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  6. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  7. OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will All Support 5G, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
  9. Vivo Launches V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  10. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
#Latest Stories
  1. LG's 2020 TV Lineup Goes on Sale Starting March
  2. iPhone 9 Now Likely to Launch by June, Touch ID Support Tipped
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn Is Finally Coming to PC This Summer, Steam Listing Live
  4. Uber May Suspend Accounts of Riders, Drivers Who Test Positive for Coronavirus
  5. Microsoft Disrupts Botnet That Infected Over 9 Million Computers Worldwide
  6. D2h Revises Tariffs Yet Again, Now Offering Three Network Capacity Fee Slabs
  7. Vivo S6 With 5G Support Teased to Launch Soon: All You Need to Know
  8. Microsoft Will Stream Its Event for Xbox Series X, Project xCloud on March 18
  9. Oppo Reno 3 India Variant May Feature MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup
  10. Google Pixel 4a Images Surface Online, Price Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.