Horizon Zero Dawn Is Coming to PC on August 7

Last month, Guerrilla Games announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn called Horizon Forbidden West.

By ANI | Updated: 4 July 2020 18:46 IST
Horizon Zero Dawn was released in February of 2017

  • Guerilla Games has released a new trailer for Horizon Zero Dawn
  • It comes with an in-game benchmarking tool
  • It will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store

One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn, would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to an online report, Horizon Zero Dawn will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99.

The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title, Guerilla Games released a new trailer on Friday for the complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, reports The Verge.

 

 

The ninety-second trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultrawide display support, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options.

Additionally, the PC version will come with an in-game benchmark tool as well that will help players to find the right balance between FPS and visual quality.  

Back in March, Hermen Hulst -- the head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios -- said of Horizon's PC port that "I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on."

Last month, during Sony's PS5 event, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn called Horizon Forbidden West. However, there is no release window, currently, for the anticipated follow-up.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation 4, Sony, Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West
