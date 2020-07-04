Horizon Zero Dawn Is Coming to PC on August 7

One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn, would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to an online report, Horizon Zero Dawn will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99.

The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title, Guerilla Games released a new trailer on Friday for the complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, reports The Verge.

Explore a vibrant world inhabited by awe-inspiring machines in Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC, coming to Steam and Epic Games Store on August 7th.



▶️ Watch our PC Features trailer here: https://t.co/BLYWML2J8h#HorizonZeroDawnPC #BeyondTheHorizon — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) July 3, 2020

The ninety-second trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultrawide display support, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options.

Additionally, the PC version will come with an in-game benchmark tool as well that will help players to find the right balance between FPS and visual quality.

Back in March, Hermen Hulst -- the head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios -- said of Horizon's PC port that "I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on."

Last month, during Sony's PS5 event, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn called Horizon Forbidden West. However, there is no release window, currently, for the anticipated follow-up.

