Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Gardenscapes, Homescapes Advertisements Banned by UK Regulator for Being Misleading

Gardenscapes, Homescapes Advertisements Banned by UK Regulator for Being Misleading

Game developer Playrix was pulled up for showing advertisements that did not resemble the actual gameplay.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 13 October 2020 16:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Gardenscapes, Homescapes Advertisements Banned by UK Regulator for Being Misleading

The pop-up advertisements from Playrix were appearing regularly on Instagram and Facebook

Highlights
  • Playrix argued that the gameplay was part of advanced levels
  • The advertisements did not represent actual gameplay, ruled the regulator
  • Homescapes, Gardenscapes have 100 million+ Google Play downloads

Playrix, the developer of Homescapes and Gardenscapes, two hugely popular games for Android and iOS devices, has been pulled up by the UK's advertising regulator for showing misleading advertisements. The developer has been accused of showing ads that bear little resemblance to the actual gameplay of these two mobile games. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned the advertisements, saying that they were “not representative of the games they were purported to feature”. Both Homescapes and Gardenscapes have more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play store.

Homescapes and Gardenscapes have a similar storyline that centres on the need to renovate a home or a garden. But to complete the chores, the user must complete levels and earn the required “stars”. These are won by completing match-three type mini-games – similar to Bejewelled or Candy Crush Saga – that appear within the storyline. But the advertisements purported a much more complex, problem-solving gameplay. They presented the users with right and wrong choices on each move that would help their character escape a trap, rescue another character, or avert a disaster.

Playrix in its defence had argued that gameplay shown in its advertisements was, indeed, among the levels in both games, but part of the advanced stages. But the ASA in its ruling, first reported by the BBC, sided with the seven complainants and told the developer that the advertisements should not be used again. According to a Sensor Tower report, both Homescapes and Gardenscapes had crossed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,330 crores) in lifetime revenue by November last year.

The pop-up advertisements from Playrix were appearing regularly on Instagram and Facebook and as part of in-app promotions on other Android and iOS third-party applications. They have also had a few knockoffs with other developers using “Help her escape” puzzle gameplay advertisements to lure users into downloading games that were very different in experience.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android Games, Google Play Store, Gardenscapes, Homescapes, iOS Games, Advertisements
Amazon Workers in Germany Strike on Prime Day for Better Pay, Work Conditions

Related Stories

Gardenscapes, Homescapes Advertisements Banned by UK Regulator for Being Misleading
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  2. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Oppo Smart TV Set to Launch on October 19
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro With 12mm Dynamic Drivers Launched
  7. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With VoLTE Launched
  9. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  10. OnePlus 8T Camera Specifications Tipped, New Powerbank Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Philips Launches New Soundbars, Party Speakers in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 4,990
  2. Amazon Bets on Prime Day in Latin America to Battle Local Rivals
  3. YouTube Music Rolls Out New Features as Google Play Music Store Shuts Down
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.6 Update With September 2020 Patch
  5. Gardenscapes, Homescapes Advertisements Banned by UK Regulator for Being Misleading
  6. Amazon Workers in Germany Strike on Prime Day for Better Pay, Work Conditions
  7. Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS Earbuds With Four Microphones Launched in India
  8. iPhone 12 6.1-Inch Variant Will Be the Highest-Selling Model of New Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Releasing on October 14: Here's What to Expect
  10. Vivo V20 With Android 11, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com