Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed to 2022

Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 January 2021 11:51 IST
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed to 2022

Photo Credit: Portkey Games

Hogwarts Legacy

Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy was originally slated to release in 2021
  • Need more time for ‘best possible experience’, developers said
  • Hogwarts Legacy an open-world game set in 19th century

Hogwarts Legacy — the next Harry Potter game — has been delayed from 2021 to 2022. On Wednesday, Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software and Portkey Games (the Harry Potter video game publishing label owned by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) announced that they need more time to deliver the “best possible experience”. As such, Hogwarts Legacy has been pushed back a year. Hogwarts Legacy is set in the titular school in the 1800s, a century before the Chosen One — Harry Potter, duh — ever lived.

“We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label,” Hogwarts Legacy makers said in a prepared statement on Twitter. “Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

The open-world action RPG Hogwarts Legacy was originally announced back in September. Avalanche revealed then that players would step into the shoes of “a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the Wizarding World apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic.”

For Utah, USA-based Avalanche, Hogwarts Legacy is the biggest project it has taken on in its history. Best known for developing the Disney Infinity series in recent times, Avalanche was closed after Disney shuttered Disney Interactive Studios in 2016. But then a year later, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment acquired and renewed the flame. Avalanche Software is not to be confused with Avalanche Studios, the Swedish developer behind Just Cause 4.

Hogwarts Legacy is out in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter, Avalanche Software, Portkey Games, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
