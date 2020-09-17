Technology News
loading

Hogwarts Legacy: Harry Potter Game Takes You to 19th-Century Hogwarts

An open-world action RPG set a century before Potter arrives at school.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 September 2020 02:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hogwarts Legacy: Harry Potter Game Takes You to 19th-Century Hogwarts

Photo Credit: WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy

Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy release date sometime in 2021
  • Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • You play as a student with an ancient secret

A Harry Potter game is coming in 2021. Or to be precise, a Hogwarts game. The open-world action RPG Hogwarts Legacy is set in the titular school more than a century before the Chosen One step foot there. Though Harry isn't around, some things are still the same at Hogwarts in the 19th century. We have the Forbidden Forest as we know it, as is the village of Hogsmeade, or Ollivanders in Diagon Alley. And oh, you'll also find Nearly Headless Nick floating around at Hogwarts.

You will play as “a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic.”

“Developing Hogwarts Legacy at Avalanche is a team endeavour,” Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche story head Adrian Ropp said on PlayStation Blog. “Every department understands that immersive storytelling works best when it is woven throughout the DNA of the project. What's more, we take seriously the responsibility of contributing new content to the beloved Wizarding World franchise.

“We are always asking ourselves how we can draw from the rich library of characters, creatures, and themes – and imagine how those details would influence the school more than a century before Harry Potter's arrival. Who was the headmaster? What challenges did students face? What influenced their society before Tom Riddle, before Newt Scamander?”

The Hogwarts Legacy reveal trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the Harry Potter game, and though the graphics aren't anything to be wowed up, per PlayStation 5 standards, Ropp claims “the new opportunities provided by the PS5 are literal game-changers.” Avalanche is promising that you will feel every sound and touch with the DualSense controller in a duel, feel the ground shake as angry beasts surround you, and feel like you're inside Hogwarts thanks to 4K HDR graphics.

Hogwarts Legacy is out in 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche, WB Games, Warner Bros, Portkey Games, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Trailer Has Spider-Man: Homecoming Vibes
PS5 Games Will Cost Up to $70, as Everyone Feared

Related Stories

Hogwarts Legacy: Harry Potter Game Takes You to 19th-Century Hogwarts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  2. How to Change Default Web Browser, Email Apps in iOS 14
  3. How to Watch the PS5 Showcase Event Live
  4. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  5. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  6. The Social Dilemma Succeeds in Making You Rethink Social Media
  7. GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched With 5K Video Recording, Front Colour Display
  8. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
  9. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
  10. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Games Will Cost Up to $70, as Everyone Feared
  2. Hogwarts Legacy: Harry Potter Game Takes You to 19th-Century Hogwarts
  3. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Trailer Has Spider-Man: Homecoming Vibes
  5. PS5 Showcase Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
  6. GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched With 23.6-Megapixel Sensor, 5K Video Recording, Front Colour Display and More
  7. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Functionality, Priced Starting at Rs. 2,995
  8. Amazon Pay to Sell Google Play Recharge Codes, Currently Live for Select Users
  9. Honor Hunter V700 With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, 144Hz Display, Up to GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A02 Supposedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com