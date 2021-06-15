Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hitman Sniper: The Shadows Unveiled at E3 2021, Launching for Android and iOS Later This Year

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows Unveiled at E3 2021, Launching for Android and iOS Later This Year

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows has been developed by Square Enix who also developed Hitman: Sniper.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 June 2021 16:23 IST
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows Unveiled at E3 2021, Launching for Android and iOS Later This Year

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows introduces five new characters

Highlights
  • Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will be free-to-play
  • The mobile game is set in the Hitman universe
  • Hitman Sniper: The Shadows has different characters with unique skills

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, a spin-off to Hitman: Sniper mobile game, has been announced at E3 2021 by Square Enix. The game will be free-to-play, which is a new direction for the game, as Hitman: Sniper was paid. In Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, you do not play as Agent 47 but as one of the five new characters who are part of The Shadows. As of now, Square Enix has not shared a release date beyond 2021, but a trailer was shown off at E3.

Square Enix showed a trailer for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows but no actual gameplay was revealed beyond a short clip on the game's site, listing Body Disposal, Lure Strategy, and Accidental Kills. The mobile game will be coming to Android and iOS later this year and there is no exact release date yet. The trailer showed the concept of Hitman Sniper: The Shadows and it seems to be quite similar to Hitman: Sniper. This time, Agent 47 is absent from the game and a group called The Shadows will carry forward Initiative 426. Like Hitman: Sniper, the upcoming game will give the players control of a sniper from a distance and have them eliminate targets in creative ways.

The new characters or assassins as the game calls them include Stone, Knight, Kolzak, Soji, and Kiya, all of whom have unique special skills and weapons. They also have their individual back stories and different play styles. With the new characters, Square Enix aims to make the experience as enjoyable as any other Hitman game and stay true to the franchise created by IO Interactive. Hitman Sniper: The Shadows also has a multiplayer mode where players compete against other and get scores for creative kills.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will be free-to-play which is a change from Hitman: Sniper - a paid game that currently costs Rs. 30 on Google Play. Hitman: Sniper was also developed by Square Enix.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hitman Sniper The Shadows, Hitman Sniper, Square Enix, Hitman, IO Interactive
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Making Music and Singing Together Can Lower Stress, Improve Bonds, New Study Says
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows Unveiled at E3 2021, Launching for Android and iOS Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  2. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  3. Google Workspace Tools Now Available to All Users With a Google Account
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  8. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  9. PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Seen From Closed Alpha: Report
  10. Realme Buds Q2 India Launch Teased, Realme X9 May Also Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet's Companion Mode to Be Rolled Out in September
  2. Hitman Sniper: The Shadows Unveiled at E3 2021, Launching for Android and iOS Later This Year
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17: All You Need to Know
  4. Making Music and Singing Together Can Lower Stress, Improve Bonds, New Study Says
  5. Google Workspace Tools Now Available to All Users With a Google Account
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Pro Spotted on US FCC Site, Global Variant May Be a Rebranded Reno 6 Pro+
  7. Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India; Vivo Y1s 2GB Model, Vivo Y12s Price Hiked
  8. Can Humans Ever Understand What Sperm Whales say? This Research Has Roadmap Towards It
  9. Hyundai, GM Serious About 'Flying Car' Efforts; May Bring Air Taxis as Soon as 2025
  10. Realme Buds Q2 TWS Earbuds With ANC Launching in India Soon, Realme X9 Allegedly Spotted on Company Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com