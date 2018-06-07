Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Everything You Need to Know About Hitman 2

 
, 07 June 2018
Everything You Need to Know About Hitman 2

Highlights

  • Hitman 2 is out on November 13
  • It's up for pre-order on Steam
  • It has three editions

IO Interactive's follow up to 2016's Hitman is Hitman 2. A page for the game surfaced on Steam with a host of new information. From Hitman 2's price, release date, PC specifications, and gameplay details, all of has been laid bare. Hitman 2 appears to be a traditional release following the episodic nature of Hitman 2016.  Furthermore, it will feature cooperative play in Sniper Assassin Mode, a first for the franchise. It will have two expansions. The store page description claims Hitman 2 will take you to rainforests and sun-drenched streets in search for the elusive Shadow Client in an attempt to put an end to his militia. However when Agent 47 "learns his target's true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything" the description hints. Here's everything else you need to know.

Hitman 2 release date

Hitman 2 release date is November 13, 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are live now.

Hitman 2 price

Hitman 2's price is Rs. 1,349 for the standard edition, Rs. 1,749 for the Silver Edition, and Rs. 2,099 for the Gold Edition. This is for the PC version of the game. Hitman 2 on PS4 and Xbox One is Rs. 4,000. The game is $60 onwards in the US.

Hitman 2 system requirements

Minimum requirements:

  • OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7
  • Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 60GB available space

Recommended requirements

  • OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3,4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290
  • Storage: 60GB available space

Hitman 2 pre-order bonuses
Pre-ordering the Hitman 2 Gold Edition nets you four day early access. Pre-ordering any version of the game gets you immediate access to the co-op Sniper Assassin Mode. We should see more information surrounding Hitman 2 at E3 2018.

