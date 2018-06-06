Hitman 2 Leaked Before Official Reveal

With the rights to the Hitman series reverting to its developer, IO Interactive, it appears that the developer is planning for a reveal of Hitman 2. A logo for it was found on the site of publisher Warner Bros prior to an official announcement. However IO has requested fans to tune into a live stream on Warner Bros website on June 7 with no mention of Hitman 2 or what it could be. And while it's unknown if Hitman 2 is a straight up sequel to 2016's episode-based Hitman or what IO is referring to as a second season of Hitman content.

2016’s Hitman for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One was an episodic affair that took awhile to find its bearings. But it appears that it did not do well enough for its publisher, Square Enix to continue owning IO Interactive — the studio responsible for it.

Considering that a second season was teased and that it’s transition from a fully-fledged AAA single-player experience to an online-dependent episodic affair was perceived to be successful, this is a strange twist.

But with previous entry Hitman Absolution selling around three million units on Steam (along with shipping 3.6 million in the first few months) and 2016’s Hitman having sold close to 6,30,000 units on Steam, it doesn’t seem to have gotten remotely close to its predecessor. A telling concern, more so when you include Square Enix’s overambitious projections in the past such as that for 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot.

