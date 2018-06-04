Heroes of the Storm is receiving a new Warcraft-themed event called Echoes of Alterac. In addition to this, Blizzard's hero brawler will also get a new map (or battleground as the company calls it) in Alterac Pass and a new Warcraft hero, Yrel. No release date has been announced yet though Blizzard has said it's coming soon. Alterac Pass is a snow-covered, three-lane battleground that's a piece of Alterac Valley from World of Warcraft brought into Heroes of the Storm. It also brings a new mechanic wherein you'll have to free cavalry units that boost speed and damage of your forces. Furthermore, cores from past battlegrounds have given way to generals that fight back when attacked.

In addition to this is Yrel, a Draenei paladin which is dubbed as a "deliberate melee warrior" sporting a unique wind-up mechanic that rewards premeditation, useful in close range encounters.

As for the Echoes of Alterac event, you'll have to choose between World of Warcraft's Horde or Alliance factions and complete a quest line for faction-themed rewards including a portrait, banner, and mount. Details as follows.

Heroes of the Storm Echoes of Alterac event quests and rewards

Quest: Play four games as a Warcraft Hero. Reward: Warcraft Reinforcements Chest (Contains four item drops as usual, but one of them is guaranteed to be a Warcraft Hero from a pool of 28)

Quest: Achieve 50 takedowns in winning games. Reward: Faction Portrait

Quest: Play six games with friends. Reward: Faction Banner

Quest: Win eight games as a Warcraft Hero. Reward: Faction Mount (Ram for the Alliance, Wolf for the Horde).

