Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Heroes of the Storm Echoes of Alterac Warcraft Event, New Hero Yrel, and Alterac Pass Battleground Announced

Heroes of the Storm Echoes of Alterac Warcraft Event, New Hero Yrel, and Alterac Pass Battleground Announced

 
, 04 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Heroes of the Storm Echoes of Alterac Warcraft Event, New Hero Yrel, and Alterac Pass Battleground Announced

Highlights

  • Echoes of Alterac is a new event coming soon to Heroes of the Storm
  • It brings Warcraft into the game with Alterac Pass
  • Yrel is a new hero that is also a part of this update

Heroes of the Storm is receiving a new Warcraft-themed event called Echoes of Alterac. In addition to this, Blizzard's hero brawler will also get a new map (or battleground as the company calls it) in Alterac Pass and a new Warcraft hero, Yrel. No release date has been announced yet though Blizzard has said it's coming soon. Alterac Pass is a snow-covered, three-lane battleground that's a piece of Alterac Valley from World of Warcraft brought into Heroes of the Storm. It also brings a new mechanic wherein you'll have to free cavalry units that boost speed and damage of your forces. Furthermore, cores from past battlegrounds have given way to generals that fight back when attacked.

In addition to this is Yrel, a Draenei paladin which is dubbed as a "deliberate melee warrior" sporting a unique wind-up mechanic that rewards premeditation, useful in close range encounters.

As for the Echoes of Alterac event, you'll have to choose between World of Warcraft's Horde or Alliance factions and complete a quest line for faction-themed rewards including a portrait, banner, and mount. Details as follows.

Heroes of the Storm Echoes of Alterac event quests and rewards

  • Quest: Play four games as a Warcraft Hero. Reward: Warcraft Reinforcements Chest (Contains four item drops as usual, but one of them is guaranteed to be a Warcraft Hero from a pool of 28)
  • Quest: Achieve 50 takedowns in winning games. Reward: Faction Portrait
  • Quest: Play six games with friends. Reward: Faction Banner
  • Quest: Win eight games as a Warcraft Hero. Reward: Faction Mount (Ram for the Alliance, Wolf for the Horde).

Is the addition of Warcraft to Heroes of the Storm enough to make you try the game? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard, Echoes of Alterac, Alterac Pass, Yrel, Alterac Valley, HotS
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Collector's Box Announced
Heroes of the Storm Developer Explains the Inspiration for Its New Warcraft Hero Yrel
VIVO X21
Heroes of the Storm Echoes of Alterac Warcraft Event, New Hero Yrel, and Alterac Pass Battleground Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Revises Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan to Offer 2.4GB Data Per Day
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched in India
  3. Apple WWDC 2018 Keynote Live Blog: iOS 12, watchOS 5 Announced
  4. Vivo Nex Bezel-Less Display Smartphone Tipped to Launch in 3 Variants
  5. Microsoft Paying $7.5 Billion for GitHub
  6. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched at Computex 2018
  7. Xiaomi Mi 8 Launch, Jio Holiday Hungama Offer & More News This Week
  8. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. WWDC 2018 Keynote Live Updates: FaceTime Gets Group Video Calls
  10. PUBG for PS4 May be at Sony’s E3 2018 PlayStation Showcase
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.