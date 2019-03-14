Popular collectible card game Hearthstone is getting a new expansion called Rise of Shadows. The new addition to the Android, iOS, and PC game adds a storyline that evolves over the year in addition to 135 new cards as well as some brand new gameplay mechanics. The Hearthstone Rise of Shadows release date is April 9. In addition to this, the first story chapter will be available for free in May with subsequent chapters costing $20 (around Rs. 1,400) or 700 in-game gold. There's a 50-pack Rise of Shadows bundle that includes the Jewel of Lazul card back for $50 (around Rs. 3,500) and a $80 (around Rs. 5,600) 80-card pack Mega Bundle with a Golden Legendary card, Jewel of Lazul card back and the Madame Lazul priest hero card.

Furthermore, there's the Hearthstone Shadow Bundle that includes nine Rise of Shadows card packs and an Arena ticket for $10 (around Rs. 700), available once per account.

"Hearthstone has a cast of fan-favorite villains, and it's a thrill to see them take center stage in Rise of Shadows," said J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment in a prepared statement. "We can't wait for players to get in on the mayhem in this expansion, with a bunch of sinister new cards at their disposal."

Rise of Shadows has players joining the League of Evil, a group of villains from past Hearthstone expansions such as Dr. Boom, Hagatha the Witch, and King Togwaggle. After suffering defeat at the hands of the League of Explorers, Arch-Thief Rafaam realised that his designs on Azeroth would require more roguery than he alone could muster. Hence forming the League of Evil, aided by players looking to get their hands dirty. Gameplay mechanics include Lackeys, Schemes, and Callback Cards.

Hearthstone Rise of Shadow gameplay mechanics

Lackeys: they provide the muscle to get things done for the League of EVIL. There are five Lackeys in Rise of Shadows, 1/1 minions with helpful Battlecries. For example: Kobold Lackey's Battlecry deals two damage to a target.

Schemes: these are Spells that grow in power which each turn they're held in hand. For example: Hagatha's Scheme deals one damage to all minions to start, but gains damage every turn it's held in hand. Wait until just the right moment to spring the trap.

Callback Cards: since Hearthstone's villains are returning, some of their cards would be a bit familiar. These includes the Priest spell, 'Forbidden Words' which spends all the player's mana to destroy a minion with that much attack or less. It's a callback to Forbidden Shaping from Whispers of the Old Gods.

Twinspell keyword: cause double trouble for opponents by using Spells with the new Twinspell keyword. When cast, Spells with Twinspell add a copy of themselves to the caster's hand. These include a Druid Twinspell called 'Forest's Aid' that summons five 2/2 Treants and adds a copy of the Spell to the player's hand, ready to summon a new army of Treants to defend the magical city.

Finally, there's a pre-release event for Rise of Shadows from April 5, allowing players to login to claim a free Legendary card and begin using it immediately in Play Mode.

