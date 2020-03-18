Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hay Day Pop Is Clash of Clans Creator's New Mobile Game: Here's What We Know

Hay Day Pop Is Clash of Clans Creator's New Mobile Game: Here's What We Know

The game is yet to launch in India.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 March 2020 13:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hay Day Pop Is Clash of Clans Creator's New Mobile Game: Here's What We Know

Photo Credit: Hay Day Pop / Twitter

Players can create their own country in Hay Day Pop

Highlights
  • Hay Day Pop is a match-and-solve puzzle game
  • Players can create their own farms and country
  • Supercell is expected to make a comeback with this game

Supercell, the creator of popular mobile games such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale has released its latest game, Hay Day Pop. The company in a note stated that this is a soft launch of the game and it's currently available for Android and iOS only in Australia, New Zealand, and Finland. Supercell has also promised that Hay Day Pop will be soon rolled out to more countries and users can download it via Google Play and Apple's App Store. The company is further expected to release the game in India where its mobile games are fairly popular.

The news was shared by both Supercell and Hay Day Pop on Twitter on March 16. According to the company, Hay Day Pop is a match-and-solve puzzle game where players can collect exclusive rewards and use them to build their own "country." Players can also create their farms by completing certain "simple challenges." There are boosters and tools available in Hay Day Pop that will allow players to keep their winning streak alive or to earn Star rewards. There is also a leaderboard where players can check their scores and ranking. As mentioned, the game is available for download via the official app stores for Android and iOS in the countries where it has been soft launched.

The task of building one's own country or farm in Hay Day Pop is similar to we have previously seen in Supercell-developed games such as Clash of Clans. At the time of its launch in 2012, Clash of Clans had a successful run where the company in 2016 even reported 60 percent jump in its pre-tax profit. However, over the years the success of the game has somewhat dwindled - with the entry of more popular games such as PUBG.

In 2018, Supercell also reported a 26 percent drop in its core profit due to falling revenue from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. With the launch of Hay Day Pop, the Finnish game developers will be aiming to make a comeback and increase the company's revenue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Supercell, Hay Day Pop, Mobile Games, Clash of Clans
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Poco X2 to Be Available Under Open Sale During Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Starting Tonight
Nokia 1.3 Render Leak Shows Waterdrop Notch Display, Single Rear Camera

Related Stories

Hay Day Pop Is Clash of Clans Creator's New Mobile Game: Here's What We Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Thursday Launch Event Will Be Online-Only, HMD Global Reveals
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Launch in India Today: All We Know So Far
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi Calling Support: Reports
  5. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  6. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  7. TikTok Told Moderators to Suppress Videos by Ugly or Poor Users
  8. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 Changelog Detailed, Download Link Available
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Flags Chip Recovery, Shrinking Phone Market Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  3. Redmi 7 MIUI 11 Update Brings February Android Security Patch, More, Users Report
  4. OnePlus Revamps Logo and Visual Identity, Aims to Improve Brand Recognisability
  5. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter Working Together to Curb Coronavirus Misinformation
  6. Nokia 1.3 Render Leak Shows Waterdrop Notch Display, Single Rear Camera
  7. Hay Day Pop Is Clash of Clans Creator's New Mobile Game: Here's What We Know
  8. Poco X2 to Be Available Under Open Sale During Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Starting Tonight
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 Update Changelog Detailed, Download Link Available
  10. Redmi K30 Pro the Official Smartphone Partner of Fast and Furious 9 in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.