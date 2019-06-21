Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Game From Pokemon Go Creators Now Available for Download in Select Regions

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Game From Pokemon Go Creators Now Available for Download in Select Regions

The game is not available in India right now.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 10:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Game From Pokemon Go Creators Now Available for Download in Select Regions

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The creators of mobile gaming phenomenon Pokemon Go unleashed a new game on Thursday that features Harry Potter and other characters from the wizarding world made famous in best-selling books and blockbuster movies. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was co-developed by Pokemon Go developer Niantic and AT&T's Warner Bros, which owns the rights to develop entertainment based on author J.K. Rowling's popular Harry Potter series.

Wizards Unite had been scheduled to debut on Friday, but players in the United States found they were able to download it on Thursday afternoon. It has also been released in UK. Unfortunately, it is not available in India right now.  

Like Pokemon Go, Wizards Unite uses augmented reality and Google mapping to make it look like characters are appearing in the real world. Players see characters, creatures and other elements overlaid on the landscape that they see through their phone's camera as they move around.

In Wizards Unite, users play the role of a new recruit within the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to help solve a mystery. Players can discover artifacts, cast spells and encounter characters from the Potter films and prequel movie series "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," the developers said.

"You see all your favourite characters and artefacts, whether it's the Sorting Hat, or Buckbeak, or whether it's Harry himself or Newt Scamander," said Jonathan Knight, studio head of Warner Bros. Games San Francisco.

There is also a new story that unfolds within the game, Knight said. "There's a crafting game where you're collecting potion ingredients and creating potions and using them to be a better wizard," he said.

Pokemon Go exploded after its introduction in 2016, sending players into city streets, offices, parks and restaurants to search for colourful animated characters.

Actress Tiffany Haddish, an avid fan of the Harry Potter books, was given an early look at Wizards Unite. At a launch event held by Warner Bros., Haddish said her favourite part of the game was that it forces people to move around to search for clues and characters. She said she had lost five to 10 pounds when she was walking around playing Pokemon Go.

"I'm about to be starting playing this like crazy," Haddish said. "Maybe I'll lose 10 to 15 pounds. Who knows?"

Written with inputs from Reuters

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wizards Unite, Harry Potter, Niantic, Warner Bros
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Toy Story 4 Review: A Terrific Blend of Emotion and Action
Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
Honor Smartphones
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Game From Pokemon Go Creators Now Available for Download in Select Regions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India Ahead of Formal Launch
  3. Realme 2, Realme C1 Get Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India
  4. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  6. Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7
  7. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX ‘Super’ GPU Refresh, RTX 20 Series Price Cuts Rumoured
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Passes Flip Camera Durability Test With Flying Colours
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.