Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the 2014 compilation of the first four Halo games, is set to join the library of games for Microsoft’s subscription service Xbox Game Pass on September 1, Microsoft Studios announced Tuesday on stage at Gamescom 2018.

That will coincide with the big update for The Master Chief Collection, which will bring visual enhancements up to 4K HDR for Xbox One X owners, improved matchmaking, offline support for LAN, faster load times, and customisable installation.

Alongside, Microsoft announced a beta for an Xbox Game Pass app on Android and iOS, which will allow subscribers to browse the full catalogue and even start downloads on their Xbox One console. Microsoft is also running a limited-time deal from August 21-31 on Xbox Game Pass, offering two months at Rs. 100. It usually costs Rs. 699 per month.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection consists of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3 (including Halo 3: ODST campaign) and Halo 4. Halo 5: Guardians, released in 2015, is already available to Game Pass subscribers. The next instalment, Halo Infinite, is currently in development for a reported 2019-20 release.

Xbox Game Pass provides access to a library of over 100 games and all first-party titles at launch, including the upcoming Forza Horizon 4 and Crackdown 3 in addition to Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Gears of War 4 among others.

