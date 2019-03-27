All Halo: The Master Chief Collection PC Games to Release in 2019

Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC is a collection of every mainline Halo game. Since its announcement, Microsoft has maintained that each game in the collection would release individually, starting with Halo Reach. Now, it seems that Halo: The Master Chief Collection PC co-developer Splash Damage has confirmed that every Halo game that's a part of it would be out before the end of 2019. This was revealed in a newsletter from the company where it confirmed that it was working with Halo studio 343 Industries on Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

"The cat is out of the bag. We're incredibly proud to be working closely with Microsoft once more this time on bringing Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PC. Halo sits alongside Gears as one of gaming's biggest franchises, and we're thrilled to be the only studio in the UK where you can work on both. Halo Reach is coming first with the rest of the titles scheduled throughout the year," reads Splash Damage's newsletter.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection will sync progress between the Xbox One and Windows PC versions of the game. This was revealed by 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard on Reddit in a community Q&A.

Although Halo: The Master Chief Collection won't be supporting Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere program, progress between the Xbox One and Windows PC versions will be shared. Though mid-mission saves won't.

So if you were replaying Halo: Combat Evolved's Library mission via Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One and thought your save data halfway through the level would carry over to Windows PC, this won't be the case.

"Within MCC, yes, your progress and progression will carry-over between the console and PC versions. All stats, achievements, Forge maps, and game variants will be shared between all of the games within MCC. Mid-mission saves will be unique to each platform and cannot be shared," said Jarrard.

