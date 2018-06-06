Halo 6 could be Halo Infinity and it could be shown off at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event. After Halo developer 343 Industries confirmed that work is under way on the next game in the franchise, it appears that it already has a name - Halo Infinity. According to Thurrott.com’s Brad Sams, Halo Infinity could be revealed at Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2018 event. Sams has a solid track record on most things Microsoft. That said with leaks and rumours going into overdrive as we get closer to E3 2018, we’d suggest taking this with a grain of salt. It’s something Sams cautions against well, following it up with a tweet saying that "things could change here but that’s the word the street".

Featuring "Infinity" in the title makes sense when you consider it's the name of a supercarrier that is hinted to play a crucial role in events following Halo 5. It also hints at the possibility of battle royale game modes and perhaps enhancements to Halo 5's excellent Warzone mode.

Previously, Halo 5: Guardians developer 343 Industries confirmed that Halo 6 is in the works. While it's unknown if it will eventually be called Halo 6 when it's officially announced, 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard took to Twitter to allay fears that the Microsoft-owned studio is working on arcade cabinets after Halo: Fireteam Raven, an arcade cooperative shooter set in the Halo universe. Expect it to be on the Xbox One family of consoles and Windows 10 PC as well as Xbox Game Pass.

"Fireteam Raven has zero impact on the 343 development team which has already been working on the next console game,"Jarrard said. "Just like the Halo books or toys aren't being created instead of the next Halo game. Plenty to go around." He went on to say that he's aware that Halo fans are thirsting for more information on the next "real" Halo game. Furthermore, he's puzzled by the "blind outrage" some Halo fans are expressing over Fireteam Raven.

Released in October 2015, Halo 5: Guardians' campaign was divisive what with features like spit-screen coop play missing and a story that ended with a cliff-hanger. However since its launch, 343 Industries has supported the game with a host of updates to its game modes like Warzone and received a 4K patch for the Xbox One X too.

Prior to this, rumours suggested that E3 2018 could see the next Halo game being announced as a reboot of the series. With Halo games usually following a three year development cycle, it's not too long before we see the next game in the franchise.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.