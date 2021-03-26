Halo Infinite developers 343 Industries detailed many aspects of the upcoming shooter Halo Infinite's audio production. The company revealed in a blog that they actually smashed a piano into pieces to record sound effects.

The audio team didn't just use the piano as a target for various blunt instruments, instead before smashing it, they placed a subwoofer on the piano to use it as a resonator.

The developers said that after the piano was destroyed, they put dry ice on numerous pieces of the piano's remains, "which yielded a large offering of singing, bellowing, screeching, and everything in between." The resultant sounds were spine-chilling.

In addition to detailing the destruction of the piano, the blog further went in-depth about things like how some gunshot effects differ between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite, the acoustic system that simulates how sound travels through the game''s environments, and how sound design differs between single-player and multiplayer.

343 also revealed that Halo Infinite will support the Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X virtual surround sound technologies, which will allow users to hear spatial audio even when wearing stereo headphones.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.