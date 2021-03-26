Technology News
  Halo Infinite Developers 343 Industries Destroyed a Piano to Record Game Sounds: See Video

Halo Infinite Developers 343 Industries Destroyed a Piano to Record Game Sounds: See Video

Halo Infinite will support spatial audio effects on headphones, the developers said.

By ANI | Updated: 26 March 2021 18:16 IST
Halo Infinite Developers 343 Industries Destroyed a Piano to Record Game Sounds: See Video

Photo Credit: 343 Industries/ Microsoft

Developers went in-depth about things like how gunshot effects differ between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite

Highlights
  • Developers placed a subwoofer on the piano to use it as a resonator
  • After the piano was destroyed, they put dry ice on numerous pieces
  • The resultant sounds were spine-chilling

Halo Infinite developers 343 Industries detailed many aspects of the upcoming shooter Halo Infinite's audio production. The company revealed in a blog that they actually smashed a piano into pieces to record sound effects.

The audio team didn't just use the piano as a target for various blunt instruments, instead before smashing it, they placed a subwoofer on the piano to use it as a resonator.

The developers said that after the piano was destroyed, they put dry ice on numerous pieces of the piano's remains, "which yielded a large offering of singing, bellowing, screeching, and everything in between." The resultant sounds were spine-chilling.

In addition to detailing the destruction of the piano, the blog further went in-depth about things like how some gunshot effects differ between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite, the acoustic system that simulates how sound travels through the game''s environments, and how sound design differs between single-player and multiplayer.

343 also revealed that Halo Infinite will support the Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X virtual surround sound technologies, which will allow users to hear spatial audio even when wearing stereo headphones.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Halo 5, Halo Infinite
Oppo A74 4G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Leaked Poster

Halo Infinite Developers 343 Industries Destroyed a Piano to Record Game Sounds: See Video
