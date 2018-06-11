Halo Infinite Revealed at Microsoft Xbox E3 2018

At Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event, the company lifted the lid on the next Halo game. Titled Halo Infinite it had a trailer reminiscent of Halo: Combat Evolved. Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to the stage to explain that it would have players joining Halo protagonist Master Chief in an epic quest to save humanity. Furthermore, the trailer mentioned that the game trailer was a game engine demonstration, indicating that it's far from actual gameplay. Also, Halo Infinite seems to be powered by a new engine called Slipspace. Expect Halo Infinite for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. No release date for Halo Infinite was been announced just yet.

Previously, Halo 5: Guardians developer 343 Industries confirmed that Halo 6 is in the works. 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard took to Twitter to allay fears that the Microsoft-owned studio is working on arcade cabinets after Halo: Fireteam Raven, an arcade cooperative shooter set in the Halo universe. Expect it to be on the Xbox One family of consoles and Windows 10 PC as well as Xbox Game Pass.

"Fireteam Raven has zero impact on the 343 development team which has already been working on the next console game,"Jarrard said. "Just like the Halo books or toys aren't being created instead of the next Halo game. Plenty to go around." He went on to say that he's aware that Halo fans are thirsting for more information on the next "real" Halo game. Furthermore, he's puzzled by the "blind outrage" some Halo fans are expressing over Fireteam Raven.

Released in October 2015, Halo 5: Guardians' campaign was divisive what with features like spit-screen coop play missing and a story that ended with a cliff-hanger. However since its launch, 343 Industries has supported the game with a host of updates to its game modes like Warzone and received a 4K patch for the Xbox One X too.

Prior to this, rumours suggested that E3 2018 could see the next Halo game being announced as a reboot of the series. With Halo games usually following a three year development cycle, it's not too long before we see the next game in the franchise.

