Technology News
loading

Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed

And they are demanding.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 August 2021 11:17 IST
Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed

Photo Credit: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite

Highlights
  • Halo Infinite release date is December 8 worldwide
  • Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti part of Halo Infinite PC minimum spec
  • Halo Infinite recommends Nvidia RTX 2070 6GB

Halo Infinite got a release date earlier this week, and now developer 343 Industries has announced the minimum and recommended system requirements for those who will be playing the latest Halo title on PC. In fact, Halo Infinite is the first in the long-running series to appear on Windows at launch. Moreover, Microsoft says Halo Infinite has been “built for PC” — it will offer advanced graphics settings, dynamic scaling, variable framerates (up to 120fps), triple-key binds, and support for ultrawide and super-ultrawide monitors. Halo Infinite will run in 120fps and 4K Ultra HD on compatible PCs only, that too in supported maps and game modes.

Halo Infinite PC system requirements

Both Steam and Microsoft Store are displaying the Halo Infinite PC requirements noted below, which makes them all but official. Common specifications include DirectX version 12 and 50GB free storage space for Halo Infinite to install itself.

Halo Infinite PC minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64
  • Processor (CPU): AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
  • Graphics (GPU): AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Video memory: 4GB VRAM

There's no word on what resolution or FPS you can expect with the minimum specs.

  • OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
  • Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
  • Graphics (GPU): Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Video memory: 6GB VRAM

Again, no word on what resolution or FPS you can expect with these specs. I would imagine 4K to need an even more powerful PC rig.

Halo Infinite is out December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC (via Steam/ Microsoft Store). It costs Rs. 3,499 on Steam and Rs. 3,999 on Microsoft Store. The latter includes support for cross-buy, so you'll be able to play it on PC, Xbox, or both. Halo Infinite will also launch day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that costs Rs. 699 per month.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Halo Infinite, Halo Infinite system requirements, Halo Infinite release date, Halo Infinite price in India, PC, 343 Industries, Xbox Game Studios
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Apple Watch User Base Crosses 100 Million as Smartwatch Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in Q2: Counterpoint

Related Stories

Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  3. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Crosses $700 Million Ahead of India Release
  4. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India: Find Out Why
  5. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Disney+ Hotstar’s The Empire
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Booking.com Fined $17.5 Million by Russia for 'Abusing' Dominant Market Position
  2. Realme C21 Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update: Report
  3. Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed
  4. Apple Watch User Base Crosses 100 Million as Smartwatch Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in Q2: Counterpoint
  5. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped for September 14, Pre-Orders Likely to Begin September 17
  6. Cryptocurrency Transactions to Be Recognised, Regulated in Cuba
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Sale Starts in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  8. Microsoft Warns Thousands of Azure Cloud Customers of Exposed Cosmos DB Databases
  9. Apple Strikes App Store Deal With Small Developers as It Waits for Fortnite Ruling
  10. Apple Lets Developers Accept Payments Outside App Store: Explained in Seven Points
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com