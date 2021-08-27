Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Revealed

Halo Infinite got a release date earlier this week, and now developer 343 Industries has announced the minimum and recommended system requirements for those who will be playing the latest Halo title on PC. In fact, Halo Infinite is the first in the long-running series to appear on Windows at launch. Moreover, Microsoft says Halo Infinite has been “built for PC” — it will offer advanced graphics settings, dynamic scaling, variable framerates (up to 120fps), triple-key binds, and support for ultrawide and super-ultrawide monitors. Halo Infinite will run in 120fps and 4K Ultra HD on compatible PCs only, that too in supported maps and game modes.

Halo Infinite PC system requirements

Both Steam and Microsoft Store are displaying the Halo Infinite PC requirements noted below, which makes them all but official. Common specifications include DirectX version 12 and 50GB free storage space for Halo Infinite to install itself.

Halo Infinite PC minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor (CPU): AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Graphics (GPU): AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video memory: 4GB VRAM

There's no word on what resolution or FPS you can expect with the minimum specs.

Halo Infinite PC recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Graphics (GPU): Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video memory: 6GB VRAM

Again, no word on what resolution or FPS you can expect with these specs. I would imagine 4K to need an even more powerful PC rig.

Halo Infinite is out December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC (via Steam/ Microsoft Store). It costs Rs. 3,499 on Steam and Rs. 3,999 on Microsoft Store. The latter includes support for cross-buy, so you'll be able to play it on PC, Xbox, or both. Halo Infinite will also launch day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that costs Rs. 699 per month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.